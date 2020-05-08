Zoom Will Now Get Its Most Important Feature

- Advertisement -

In a surprise statement, Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan disclosed on May 7 that his firm was purchasing Keybase. This small New York-based startup provides encrypted messaging, file-sharing, and file-storage services.”We’re excited to integrate Keybase’s team to the Zoom family to help us construct end-to-end encryption, which can reach present Zoom scalability,” Yuan said in a Zoom blog post.

Zoom privacy and security issues: Everything that has gone wrong.

Keybase’s technology will allow app to quickly deploy accurate end-to-end encryption for its paying clients, following the rather embarrassing disclosure at the end of March, which Zoom’s home-baked”end-to-end encryption” was nothing of the type. When the Keybase end-to-end encryption is in place, Zoom meetings whose hosts have selected to enable the feature will have their material visible only to meeting participants. The app itself will not have any access to those contents.

- Advertisement -

Google Meet Is Taking Over Zoom By Providing Free Video Confrencing.

Meeting participants will not be able to join by telephone, as telephone calls cannot be suitably encrypted. Meeting hosts will not be able to record the meetings and rescue the records to Zoom’s cloud servers. However, everyone participating in the conference will still have the ability to catch the video onto their devices.”We think this provides equivalent or better security than present customer end-to-end encrypted messaging platforms.

Even, with the video scale and quality, which has generated . App the option of over 300 million daily meeting participants, such as those at some of the world’s largest businesses,” Yuan wrote.

Zoom end-to-end encryption.

The end-to-end encryption will not be an alternative for users of this free Zoom service, so, unfortunately, you will not be in a position to reestablish your cousin’s Zoom birthday celebration fully.Presently, Zoom meeting content is encrypted by the client end (i.e., you) to the host end . This app servers may see the content if they need to, and they do have to if anybody joins in from a phone. App had attributed to this installment as end-to-end encryption, but everybody else in the tech world cried.

The normal definition of end-to-end encryption is really where just people on the customer ends can see the content. Apple, Signal, WhatsApp and many other services utilize accurate end-to-end encryption within their messaging technologies. Much to the frustration of law enforcement and governments around the globe who complain of private communications”going dark.

https://blog.zoom.us/wordpress/2020/05/07/zoom-acquires-keybase-and-announces-goal-of-developing-the-most-broadly-used-enterprise-end-to-end-encryption-offering/

“Keybase has approximately 25 employees, according to CNBC, and has been founded in 2014. Terms of the app acquisition weren’t made public.

Who is Keybase?

Keybase started off as a key repository, distributing the public keys necessary for people to utilize public-key cryptography. It then turned out into offering mobile and desktop software so that individuals could easily use that encryption. Not to get too heavy in the weeds, but if you would like to communicate securely with someone using public-key cryptography, aka asymmetric cryptography. You have got to understand their public key .

Your internet browser employs public-key cryptography daily when it establishes secure communications with websites.