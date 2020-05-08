Home Technology Zoom Meetings: End-To-End Encryption But Not Free
Technology

Zoom Meetings: End-To-End Encryption But Not Free

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
In a surprise announcement, Zoom Meetings CEO Eric S. Yuan disclosed today (May 7) that his firm was purchasing Keybase. This little New York-based startup offers encrypted messaging, file-sharing and file-storage services.

“We’re eager to incorporate Keybase’s team to the Zoom family to help us build end-to-end encryption that may reach current Zoom scalability,” Yuan said in a Zoom blog article.

Keybase’s technology will let Zoom immediately deploy actual end-to-end encryption for its paying clients. Following the rather embarrassing disclosure at the end of March that Zoom’s home-baked”end-to-end encryption” was nothing of this type.

The hosts of Zoom meetings whose will have their content visible only to meeting participants when the Keybase encryption is in place. Itself will have no access to those contents.

Meeting participants will not be able to join by phone, as telephone calls cannot be appropriately encrypted. Hosts won’t be able to document the meetings and rescue the recordings to Zoom’s cloud servers, although everybody will still be able to capture the video onto their devices.

“We believe that will provide equivalent or better security than present customer end-to-end encrypted messaging platforms. But with the video scale and quality which has generated Zoom the choice of over 300 million daily assembly participants, such as those at some of the world’s largest businesses,” Yuan wrote.

Sorry, Zoom users that are free don’t get this.

The encryption won’t be an option for users of the free Zoom service, so you won’t be able to reestablish the Zoom birthday party of your cousin fully.

Currently, Zoom assembly content is encrypted by the client end (i.e., you) into the host end (i.e., Zoom). Zoom servers can see the content if they have to, plus they do need to if anybody joins in by a telephone. Zoom had referred to this instalment as encryption, but everyone from the technology world cried.

The standard definition of end-to-end encryption is where just people on the client end (you and whoever you are communicating with) may see the content of their messages, even while the intermediary servers can’t.

Apple, Signal, WhatsApp and many other services use actual end-to-end encryption in their messaging technologies. Much to the frustration of law enforcement and governments around the world who whine of private communications” going dark.”

Keybase has approximately 25 employees, based on CNBC, and has been set in 2014. Terms of the Zoom acquisition were not made public.

Who is Keybase?

Keybase started as a repository, distributing the public keys required for folks to use cryptography. That individuals could easily use that encryption benchmark, it then branched out into offering mobile and desktop software.

Not to get too heavy into the weeds, but you have got to know their key if you want to communicate securely with somebody using public-key cryptography, aka cryptography.

When it establishes communications with websites, public-key cryptography is used by your web browser daily. Keybase figured out a way to tie supply of individual users’ public keys we do understand.

Also Read:   Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan Published A Blog Post On Wednesday Over Privacy Concerns
