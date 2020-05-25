Zoom installers: Protect Yourself Now Over PCs

- Advertisement -

Two more corrupt Zoom installers are available waiting for people to download and run them, Trend Micro researchers reported (May 21).

“These malicious fake installers do not come from Zoom’s official installation distribution channels,” researchers Raphael Centeno and Llallum Victoria said in a blog post. “One of those samples installs a backdoor that allows malicious celebrities to conduct malicious routines remotely. While another sample requires the installation of this Devil Shadow botnet in apparatus.”

The installers are not very”fake,” since they do install Zoom on your computer. But they are more abundant in file size compared to the Zoom installer, thanks to the additional malware, and take. You won’t locate them.

To ensure that either of those pieces of malware does not infect you, get Zoom applications from the Zoom site. You also need to be running one of the antivirus programs, which will discover both of the bad bugs.

You do not need to put in Zoom software to join a Zoom meeting information about this below.

Who’s Zooming who? Zoom installers

The first of these two corrupted installers terminates any software, then opens an obscure network interface, steals the credentials of their PC user, and allows remote attackers to connect to the PC.

The 2nd lousy installer reaches out into a remote server controlled by attackers and puts up its element that is malware to operate upon system startup. Choose screenshots; it’s designed to hijack your webcam, log keystrokes, and penetrate your firewall. It checks to find out what sort of antivirus applications you may have installed.

“Both pieces of malware can be used to infiltrate systems of high-value aims in enterprises or non-business businesses to steal proprietary and confidential data,” the Trend Micro researchers wrote.

These aren’t the first cases of installers. In early April, the same Trend, Micro researchers found a cryptocurrency miner embedded in a Zoom installer. At the end of April, Trend Micro found another Zoom installer program was smuggled in by a remote-access Trojan, a PC hijacking kit.

To use Zoom

Without needing to install anything, you can join a Zoom assembly despite what Zoom would have you believe. Any web browser that is newly updated will do.

A browser page will pop up requesting you to install Zoom when you click on a Zoom link. Ignore that and attempt to click on the meeting link in the web page a couple of times.

At some point, you'll notice a link in print inviting you to join the assembly through your browser. Click that, and you are going to be in, although you may need to create a Zoom account.