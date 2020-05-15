Home Entertainment YouTube TV: One Of The Best Streaming Service in 2020
EntertainmentTechnology

YouTube TV: One Of The Best Streaming Service in 2020

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
YouTube TV: Compatible devices: Apple, Android, Windows, Roku, Xbox, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Smart TVs | Free trials: 7-30 days | Simultaneous Flows: 6

  • Easy Live TV
  • View on the move
  • YouTube’s Red original show
  • Pricey
  • Limited to flow at a time

Youtube Tv: Ask someone what they believe was the online revolution of the 21st century, and they will likely say it was YouTube. And with good reason — the online landscape has been changed by the website.

It allows anyone, however well known they are (or not), regardless of what the quality of the content and wherever they hail from, upload their own bizarre and beautiful movies for anyone around the world to watch at their convenience. YouTube’s beauty is that in the blink of an eye, it has taken the broadcasting energy in the bigwigs and placed it right in our hands.

It’s an insight into how TV might be made in the future. Although so it might not have ceased individuals wanting to watch high quality, professionally produced products in their living room TVs. After all, with YouTube set a following that is huge and you do not require a large budget — or any funding whatsoever — to produce your TV series.

While the free part of YouTube will remain the hottest (the newest statistic says that a whopping eight decades’ worth of content is uploaded every day on the site), but if you’re looking for quality articles, YouTube TV is also an excellent alternative worth considering.

A subscription to YouTube TV is on the expensive side at $40 a month; however, you are treated to a reasonable amount of content — around 60 channels DVR. The service is available only in the US for now, nevertheless, and even here it’s only available in about 100 markets across the country. If you are fortunate enough to be in one of these areas, it’s the best TV.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
