YouTube TV Is Lastly Getting Viacom Channels This Summer

YouTube TV is Now getting Viacom Stations this summer, Including Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CMT, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1.

Viacom and CBS merged late last year, and CBS was partnered with YouTube TV.

Fourteen new stations will be added to YouTube TV whatsoever, but no cost changes are announced yet.

It was not the first online tv agency after it established in 2017, but it became one of the best contenders. YouTube TV needed cloud DVR storage that is boundless and a tidy interface. Still, it lacked essential stations that could be discovered on other providers, notably the lineup, which comprised Nickelodeon, MTV, and Comedy Central of Viacom. However, now after dividing years past that CBS and Viacom have re-merged, they will get access to the stations.

BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon Network, and VH1 advent on You Tube TV according to a ViacomCBS media launch. BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick, and MTV Classic are also inserted at a later date, bringing a total of 14 new stations into the ceremony. Smithsonian Channel, CBS Sports Network, The CW, Pop TV, and CBS channels will continue to be completed.

“We’re thrilled to have attained an enlarged arrangement with YouTube TV that acknowledges the complete power of our recent joint portfolio as ViacomCBS,” explained Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution at ViacomCBS. “Google continues to be a superb partner, and we all look forward to bringing more of our amusement systems to YouTube TV readers for its very first time.”

Viacom stations have been challenging to locate on OTT services. Within this beneficial graph from Cord Cutters News, it is possible to observe that although MTV is on multiple providers. it’s missing from the Hulu Live and You Tube TV. MTV Classic and mTV2 are harder to find. And though Sling TV has access to Viacom stations such as MTV Nickelodeon is available. It is a jumble.

“We are excited to start ViacomCBS’ portfolio on YouTube TV this summer,” explained Lori Conkling, Global Head of Partnerships. “Our expanded partnership delivers on our promise to supply a premium portfolio of articles to our YouTube TV readers, in addition to throughout the platforms.”

The accession of 14 Viacom stations fills in a few of the gaps; however, it was how the purchase price would be affected by this. When YouTube TV additional Turner channels such as Cartoon Network, CNN, and TBS in 2018, the subscription cost jumped from $35 to $40. In 2019, the price was bumped up again, this time to $50 per month, even when Food Network, HGTV, Discovery Channel, and TLC were added into the ceremony. Fourteen stations signify a new cost, but we will see.