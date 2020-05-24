You Season 3: Release Date & Filming Update

- Advertisement -

“You” is an American based psychological thriller television series created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Warner Horizon Television produces this series. The first 10 episode season was premiered on September 9, 2018. The First season follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager in New York, who meets Guinevere Beck, an aspiring writer, with whom he becomes immediately infatuated.

To feed his passion, he soon turns to social media and technology to track her presence and eliminate any possible obstacles in their romance.

Season 2 of YOU demonstrated that Love Quinn is similar to Joe, who shares the same evil likings for murders and obsessions in her life. Hence, it’s very demanded that the next season’s storyline will be nothing but a lot about the sin of Love Quinn’s bad side and her unexpected pregnancy.

On December 3, 2018, it was declared that the series would move to Netflix as a Netflix original title. The First Season of You was filmed in New York City, whereas the second season’s FilmingFilming was relocated to California by the series producer.

Sera Gamble stated on Twitter.

“We’ve started work on season 3. Just thought you’d want to know. #YouNetflix,”

She also captioned a picture “hello you” which hints that season three will release soon.

Casting:

Penn Badgley

Elizabeth Lail

Shay Mitchell

Hari Nef

Victoria Pedretti

James Scully

Jenna Ortega

Michael Maize

Ambyr Childers

Carmela Zumbado

Zach Cherry

The story opens with an unknown concept center character to lose his awareness is driven by the urge to get someone entangled in the realm of Love. He kills, plans do what to recognize what he wants despite knowing what he is up to is not going to end well for the others and him he’s connected to.

Release date & Filming:

You season 3 was confirmed on January 14, and production had already started, The series was restored with its third season releasing somewhere in between 2021.