You Season 3 On Netflix: Possible Release date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
You have been one of the most engaging and addictive series produced for Netflix. The show is famous for twists and turns in its plot. The previous 2 seasons of the show have seen tremendous success. Season 1 and season 2 of the show were based on novels written by Caroline Kepnes. However, the third book in the series is yet to be released. So, is Netflix going to release season 3 of the show with its plot?

You season 3 release date

The show has been very engaging for the fans. They have been waiting for Netflix to release season 3 of the show as soon as possible. However, the show was already confirmed for another season in January 2020. The production and filming of the show were supposed to begin in February itself. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been no information regarding the filming of You season 3. The production for the show must have been halted due to the ongoing epidemic. So, it is expected that the fans will have to wait till the end of 2021 for season 3 of the show to be released.

You season 3 cast

The only confirmed cast for season 3 is Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti as love Quinn. There has been no confirmation regarding other artists yet. We expect some of the artists to be replaced by new ones, but it is still quite uncertain.

The fans will have to wait quite a long time for season 3 of the show to be released.

Stay safe; stay updated.

