Xbox Games :Everything We Know About The Senua Saga Hellblade 2

It will be among the first games to utilize Microsoft’s Smart Delivery technologies that give you access to the very best version of the sport on whichever platform you’re playing and confirms that the game will soon be on on on both Xbox Series X and PC. Hellblade 2 was declared at The Game Awards 2019, using a dim, hard-hitting reveal trailer that didn’t give much away concerning gameplay or story, but did tell us that the sequel is coming to the next-generation Xbox and PC – we don’t know. If you didn’t play the first match, Hellblade is a dark action-adventure that follows Senua, a badass Pict warrior fighting with mental health issues that she thinks is a curse.

In Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua moves by Helheim (the Underworld of Norse mythology) in a search to reclaim the spirit of her dead lover, Dillion, by the goddess Hela. All of the whiles, battling her insecurities and undead warriors that reside there. It’s been three decades since we have traversed the depths of Hel, and we are ready to experience another twisted quest. So we’ve gathered everything we know so far about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 under for your perusal.

[Update: Microsoft is holding an Inside Xbox event in May to show gameplay for some Xbox collection X games, but Hellblade 2 will not be one of them. Keep reading to find out more. ]

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 launch dateSenua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was surprisingly declared at the Game Awards 2019 using a heart-pumping show trailer. The statement told us that Hellblade two is coming to the next-generation Xbox Series X, in addition to PC, but it didn’t reveal a launch date. However, realizing that Xbox Series X isn’t releasing until late 2020 (sometime between October and December) informs us that Hellblade 2 will not be about until after that date. It is among the very first confirmed Xbox collection X games, but Microsoft didn’t refer to it as a launch title, indicating it will launch a few months after the new Xbox. That would place Hellblade 2’s launch date is December 2020 (we’re predicting Series X will release in November 2020) or, very possibly, in early 2021.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was officially declared for Xbox collection X at the Game Awards 2019, with a bizarre and hard-hitting display preview. Though the trailer didn’t give much away concerning story and gameplay, it did affirm that this sequel looks much darker than its predecessor – that was already pretty dark. What makes this trailer even more impressive is the fact that it was created seemingly completely in-engine on the Xbox collection X.

Check it out below:

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade Two rumors and news More coming summer 2020Microsoft has confirmed that it’s hosting an Inside Xbox event on May 7, devoted to showing gameplay from some of the games that will be playable on the Xbox Series X. Hellblade two, however, isn’t going to be one of them. The inner Xbox occasion will be devoted to matches being developed by third-party studios. Xbox Game Studio names, such as Hellblade 2, on the other hand, will have their particular time in the spotlight sometime in the summer by a tweet from Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg. Reveal at The Game Awards 2019Ninja Theory officially announced Senua’s Saga:

Hellblade 2 in the Game Awards 2019, showing the sequel will come exclusively to Xbox Series X and PC. What about the story? We don’t know anything about Hellblade’s two stories yet; however, by the trailer, it seems to be considerably darker than its predecessor. The trailer reveals pagan rituals, breathtaking landscapes, limbs dangling from archways, and a couple of battle sequences. There are also a few tips towards Vikings – which would make sense given that the period.

However, this is speculation, and we remain mostly in the dark. Our first preference for next-gen? It’s claimed that the breathtaking trailer for Hellblade 2 is made real-time and in-engine on the Series X. This might indicate that visually, we could maybe expect to see these amount of visuals on the Series X. However, as Digital Foundry points out, there is a couple of elements that suggest this isn’t the situation.