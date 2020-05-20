X-ray Vision Color Filter Option Remove In Upcoming Update Of Oneplus 8 Pro

- Advertisement -

OnePlus declared that a future software upgrade would eliminate that the X-ray vision color filter option of this OnePlus 8 Pro.

The characteristic went viral online after a few OnePlus 8 Pro owners revealed that the filter might be used to see through thin plastics and garments.

OnePlus stated that it’s seeking to alleviate privacy concerns by temporarily disabling this feature.

The OnePlus 8 Pro’s mad secret camera feature went viral a few days back when several users found that it is possible to use a color filter to view through several materials, including plastic and fabrics. OnePlus 8 Pro users that were several tried the suggestion, posting the results.

This X-ray vision manner is unique about the OnePlus phone and seems to be a gimmick that is benign. You can’t see through anything that matters. Nonetheless, it’s easy to comprehend why the attribute could be upsetting for some people. And the smartphone manufacturer is taking a careful approach to the sudden issue. The color filter will be taken out via a software upgrade.

OnePlus took to Weibo to apologize for”creating privacy issues and causing troubles for OnePlus users and other netizens.”

OnePlus explains in the social media article that it chose to temporarily remove the attribute using a future software upgrade that should arrive next week. That means the color filter must return at a particular stage in the future in a variation that won’t permit the camera to see through some other substances. The apology letter does not say when that will happen.

OnePlus does seem to indicate there may be photos circulating in the wild that show an erroneous depiction of the capacities of the filter, saying that. It will take appropriate steps against them. As we’ve already clarified, the camera can capture infrared light, and that’s why it can”see” through some plastic and some cloth materials.

The plastic has to be thin to your camera trick to operate, and the color filter won’t let you see through garments as you anticipate. But we have seen examples of infrared lighting being able to”translucent” black t-shirts, like the image below.

OnePlus 8 Pro’X-Ray’ color filter camera tip on clothing inactivity.

That is about all it could do, based on after it became viral, demos from people who’ve tried the color filter. The attribute does not have any practical use out except for showing it off to friends. But it’s easy to see how one could abuse the X-ray eyesight to make it resemble different objects that can be seen through the phone.

You’d need some knowledge of effects. But you could make the OnePlus 8 Guru look like a device that can be seen through walls or doors. And that is precisely the type of privacy issue that OnePlus is looking to avoid.

UPDATE: OnePlus explained in a blog post, the feature Is Only Going to be eliminated in China:(X-Ray)

We decided to disable this filter about some misleading and false information circulating on social media in China on HydrogenOS from an abundance of caution. We don’t plan to disable this filter our comprehensive operating system, on OxygenOS. As speedily as possible, we can concentrate on bringing you the OTA.