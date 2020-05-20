Home Entertainment X-ray Vision Color Filter Option Remove In Upcoming Update Of Oneplus 8...
Entertainment

X-ray Vision Color Filter Option Remove In Upcoming Update Of Oneplus 8 Pro

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

OnePlus declared that a future software upgrade would eliminate that the X-ray vision color filter option of this OnePlus 8 Pro.

The characteristic went viral online after a few OnePlus 8 Pro owners revealed that the filter might be used to see through thin plastics and garments.

- Advertisement -

OnePlus stated that it’s seeking to alleviate privacy concerns by temporarily disabling this feature.

The OnePlus 8 Pro’s mad secret camera feature went viral a few days back when several users found that it is possible to use a color filter to view through several materials, including plastic and fabrics. OnePlus 8 Pro users that were several tried the suggestion, posting the results.

This X-ray vision manner is unique about the OnePlus phone and seems to be a gimmick that is benign. You can’t see through anything that matters. Nonetheless, it’s easy to comprehend why the attribute could be upsetting for some people. And the smartphone manufacturer is taking a careful approach to the sudden issue. The color filter will be taken out via a software upgrade.

  • OnePlus took to Weibo to apologize for”creating privacy issues and causing troubles for OnePlus users and other netizens.”

OnePlus explains in the social media article that it chose to temporarily remove the attribute using a future software upgrade that should arrive next week. That means the color filter must return at a particular stage in the future in a variation that won’t permit the camera to see through some other substances. The apology letter does not say when that will happen.

Also Read:   OnePlus 8, And OnePlus 8 Pro Specs And Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Also Read:   Daniel Craig's'No Time To Die' To Have A Reshoot After Bad Test Screening?

ONEPLUS 8 PRO

OnePlus does seem to indicate there may be photos circulating in the wild that show an erroneous depiction of the capacities of the filter, saying that. It will take appropriate steps against them. As we’ve already clarified, the camera can capture infrared light, and that’s why it can”see” through some plastic and some cloth materials.

The plastic has to be thin to your camera trick to operate, and the color filter won’t let you see through garments as you anticipate. But we have seen examples of infrared lighting being able to”translucent” black t-shirts, like the image below.

OnePlus 8 Pro’X-Ray’ color filter camera tip on clothing inactivity.

That is about all it could do, based on after it became viral, demos from people who’ve tried the color filter. The attribute does not have any practical use out except for showing it off to friends. But it’s easy to see how one could abuse the X-ray eyesight to make it resemble different objects that can be seen through the phone.

Also Read:   Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4? Here is what we know about it!!

You’d need some knowledge of effects. But you could make the OnePlus 8 Guru look like a device that can be seen through walls or doors. And that is precisely the type of privacy issue that OnePlus is looking to avoid.

  • UPDATE: OnePlus explained in a blog post, the feature Is Only Going to be eliminated in China:(X-Ray)

We decided to disable this filter about some misleading and false information circulating on social media in China on HydrogenOS from an abundance of caution. We don’t plan to disable this filter our comprehensive operating system, on OxygenOS. As speedily as possible, we can concentrate on bringing you the OTA.

Also Read:   OnePlus 8 Pro Review: Stunning 120HZ Display And 48MP Camera, Strong Compeitator To Apple And Samsung Flagship
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Everybody Stuck At Home Due To Quarantines
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

X-ray Vision Color Filter Option Remove In Upcoming Update Of Oneplus 8 Pro

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
OnePlus declared that a future software upgrade would eliminate that the X-ray vision color filter option of this OnePlus 8 Pro. The characteristic went viral...
Read more

Apple TV+: Buying The Rights To older Shows and Movies, Compete with Netflix

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Apple is allegedly buying the rights to old shows and movies to add to Apple TV+. When Apple TV+ started last autumn, Apple said that...
Read more

Google Chrome Update: Better Privacy Controls

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Google Chrome has always included a bevy of privacy and security settings. Which can be corrected to produce a superior consumer experience. On Tuesday, the...
Read more

Netflix’s “Love is Blind” Will Put its Next Reality Series

Netflix Kalyan Jee Jha -
In the weeks before we were all stuck in the home and also scared to go anywhere due to a killer virus (which seems...
Read more

When can we expect Bosch Season 7 to release? What is going to be the storyline for Season 7?

Amazon Prime Vikash Kumar -
Bosch relies on books. This American Police Detective Drama has been happening for quite some time, and people have loved it yet.
Also Read:   Taboo Season 2: Is It Happening? What A Fan Should Know
Bosch's installment is...
Read more

Facebook Messenger: Easy To Send GIF, How?

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Who does not love sending GIFs to buddies? And if you would like to understand how to send a GIF in Facebook Messenger, we...
Read more

Grand Tour Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

Amazon Prime Vikash Kumar -
Amazon Prime's engine show; Grand tour is becoming another run because of their season, and fans are excited as ever. On the street loving, people...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Among the most popular British crime thriller series, the Sherlock series is set to come with its 5th season for its series. If you're...
Read more

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Major Update

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
A Japanese dream manga series have been written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, and Seven Deadly Sins compels us to binge-watch the entire 3...
Read more

The Host Could Be The Perfect Double-Feature To Cooperate With Parasite

Entertainment Kalyan Jee Jha -
I tell myself I'm going to catch up on each of the Award-winning Academy films I missed the first time around every year, and...
Read more
© World Top Trend