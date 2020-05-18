- Advertisement -

Wireless support and internet connectivity are perhaps more critical now than they have been for the millions of Americans stuck in the home on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

The assurance says these companies won’t cut off service or impose late penalties for customers unable to pay at the moment.

with millions of Americans from work due to the coronavirus pandemic’s catastrophic .

financial harm also spurred Congress to ship out coronavirus stimulus payments to Americans.

The coronavirus quarantines and stay-at-home orders which have been a simple fact of life .

across the nation for more than a month now have made internet connectivity perhaps as crucial as they’ve ever been for many people.

Hunkering down at home continues to be a constant ordeal that is at least in a small manner relieved by our electronic links to the external world.

providing us the ability to perform everything from streaming TV and movies to appreciating video chats with friends and loved ones .

not to mention the countless Americans that have been adjusting to the odd rhythms of working from home.

t’s with all this in mind the major US wireless carriers have signed on to a pact stretching some coronavirus-related concessions through this summer.

Especially, companies and internet service providers like Verizon.

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Comcast have vowed not to cut off support to customers through June 30, expanding a promise that originally went through the middle of May.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai declared this initiative, the Maintain Americans Connected guarantee, in March.

The expectation that firms voluntarily signed .

on to was extended to residential and small business services if clients ran into trouble paying their bills .

the impetus being that several million new Americans are out of work .

right now as a result of the coronavirus’ influence on the market.

Moreover, the significant carriers registering to this assurance from the FCC also stated .

they would waive late penalties and permit anybody to access their Wi-Fi hotspots.

This guarantee may be extende even further still

In recent days, for instance.

a coalition of two dozen state attorneys general called on the organizations to continue the pledge through August 11.

Comcast explained that in addition to its dedication here.

it’s also temporarily giving its clients unlimited data access for no extra charge.

The commission also granted”Special Temporary Authority” to allow 33 wireless internet providers in rural areas .

as well as firms such as AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon

and many others — to use the additional spectrum to help meet increased .

customer demand for broadband support during the coronavirus pandemic.