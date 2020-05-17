Home Technology Windows 10: Search Is Broken With an Bug,LOOKS LIKE A VIRUS
Windows 10: Search Is Broken With an Bug,LOOKS LIKE A VIRUS

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Microsoft contacted us to say: “We have researched and haven’t seen a high volume of users reporting this issue, but we’ll continue to track ”

Windows 10’s search function has been wonky, and another problem has cropped up associated with some recent update for the OS — impacting some users and leaving them scratching their heads.

Worse still, the way this new search bug manifests itself makes it look something like malware infection, causing people to be worried a virus may have compromised their PC.

When a few users click the Start menu and then conduct a search (i.e. start typing to locate, say, an app), they’re reporting a weird-looking display pops up stating that is taking too long to load’ with a blank background plus again’ button.

But a long string of characters at the bottom corner introduces itself

presumably, some installation version — which looks Microsoft’s operating system shouldn’t be displayed, thus the stress that somehow this is the result of malware.

It certainly does not present itself as a typical Windows 10 bug that you might see in the release version of the OS (a preview version, maybe). Still, there is nothing malicious going on behind-the-scenes (at least not looking at the cures — more on this — and reports of those who have run a virus scan to check if anything is amiss, which have come up empty).

Only a limited number of users appear to be influenced by this issue. Still, there are certainly reports of many PCs suffering from the search gremlin, as emphasized on Reddit in a couple of threads, in addition to on Microsoft’s Answers.com forum and other places on the internet.

As we mentioned at the start, many of these episodes are being linked into a recent optional upgrade for Windows 10, namely KB4550945’s installment, but other users are reporting that they are currently encountering the issue without having that update installed.

Another point worth bearing in mind is that if you click on the refresh’ button in the odd-looking error display, the problem will go off and your search results will appear. The search flaw will return, but not until you reboot your pc, and it is an annoying problem as such.

What can you do to eliminate the issue?

Detailing any solution is somewhat more complicated given from what we’ve seen that the link to KB4550945 isn’t fully demonstrated.

However, when that particular update has been set up by you — and you might not have done, given that it’s an affair — just one thing you may try is to uninstall it. We’ve seen two or three reports indicating this may get rid of this matter.

The second thing to try is installing all the latest upgrades for Windows 10. Ensuring the system is entirely up to date has resolved the gremlin for some people, and that includes attribute updates, with some reports suggesting that updating to Windows 10 November 2019 Update (if you have not already done so) may get rid of the strange mistake.

If none of these fixes that are comparatively simple to implement operate, then there emphasized by Windows Newest, which spotted all of this and as mentioned on Reddit.

Everything you have to do is get Windows 10 to look prompt like so.

First, press the Windows key +’R’ to start the Run window. Inside this window, you also need to type’cmd’ press the Ctrl+Shift+Enter keys to open the command prompt within an admin.

Within the command window, you need to type the following and press Enter:

DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth

Then wait for the procedure to complete. Fingers crossed that this could banish the bugbear if nothing else worked.

Note that running the above command is completed at your own risk, and instead. If you don’t fancy driving to the command prompt and trying this, should you continue, we’re betting the issue will be swiftly resolved by an incoming update (assuming you have installed all the current ones as suggested above).

If we listen back, we have contacted Microsoft for a remark on this particular problem and will upgrade this story.

