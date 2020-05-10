Windows 10: For Best gaming performance, Should Turn This Feature off

- Advertisement -

Game Mode, a feature introduced with the Creators Update of 2017 way back into Windows 10, was designed to make gaming a much better experience but it appears the reverse is true.

PC gamers have noticed that using Game Mode enabled, which should generally prioritize games and minimize background jobs to increase performance, many games freeze, stutters, and encountered frame rates that were poorer.

- Advertisement -

As the website explains, there were reports while both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards can also be impacted, that games such as Call of Duty: Warzone and League of Legends are falling issues with Game Mode.

The web site singles Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 980, RX 570, and R9 29 and AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT along with the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti out as being particularly vulnerable to problems if Game Mode is about.

It’s certainly frustrating, especially as Game Mode is supposed to improve game functionality, but thankfully it can be easily adjusted by disabling Game Mode.

The Way to turn off Game Mode in Windows 10

The process of turning off Game Mode in Windows 10 is pretty straightforward. To do this, open the Start Menu and click the icon of a cog. This opens up the Settings program.

In the app, click gaming’ then on the menu, the toggle clicks.

You should now see enhanced gaming performance. Microsoft is aware of this problem and will fix it in a future upgrade to Windows 10. We’ve contacted Microsoft for comment.