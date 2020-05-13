Will there be a Season 3 for DC’s Titans? Here’s all you need to know!

- Advertisement -

After running for two successful seasons, will the DC Universe cancel their series Titans?

Keep reading for all the updates.

When will DC’s Titans hit the screen with season 3?

When DC announced about season 3 of Titans, the fans can not keep their excitement down alt, though we all know that Season 1 & 2 got mixed reviews, as of now, it is one of the best series of DC to date.

The best part is, even if you are not a DC fan, you will love the series because it is a lot like the X-Men series, and no one doesn’t like X-Men.

Titans Season 3

In Season 2 of Titans, we saw the formal debuts of all the famous DC characters, Conner Kent, Jericho, Rose Wilson, and Bruce Wayne.

If we follow the DC Comics and Warner Bros.’s official releases, we can know that the Season Three is on its way. Although there is no official confirmation, we still can expect that.

What is the plotline for season 3?

As we have in the finale of the Titans season 2, we know that a reunited party was there to destroy Deathstroke and that even put an end to Mercy Graves ‘ insane experiments. But, they suffered a loss after, Donna Troi sacrificed herself to save Dawn from falling the debris on the fairground.

After knowing that Dick was the one responsible for the death of Jericho Wilson’s (Chella Man), the crew split. This results in Dick being incarcerated the same way that he generally does with the heroes and life. Although it’s done, it is falling again under Hoga Nightwing’s new Id.

A still from Titans

With all this going on, her clever sister Meanwhile, Blackfire (Damaris Lewis), Garfield Logan / Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), Rachel Roth / Raven (Teagan Croft), and Cadmus should try to practice her abilities.

As of now, Conner Kent runs the labs (Joshua Orpin) and also the Superdog, Krypto. As the season finishes with such twists, we can expect a mighty Season 3.

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.