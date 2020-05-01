Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Return Without Lan Somerhalder & amp; Nina Dobrev?

- Advertisement -

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder-starring The Vampire Diaries Season 9 happen? By releasing one season each year, the teen drama television series, which marked its presence every year, is unlikely to come for the season as there has been no development on it. Lovers continue to keep hope for the series that won accolades and many awards between 2017 and 2009.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will probably be published in March 2021 on The CW, provided that rumours are to be believed. The Netflix audiences and The CW audience started questioning whether there’ll be a season. The solution does not appear positive this time since the series was cancelled.

The rumour is up in the atmosphere that The Vampire Diaries Season 9 will be consisting of 22 episodes. Some assert that Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson will direct the season. Ian Somerhalder declined to reprise his role. He cited that he would want to play with the role of a vampire again. Even Nina Dobrev refused to reprise her role.

The show developer Julie Plec discredited all rumours linked to the manufacturing of The Vampire Diaries Season 9. She said although she is working on almost any spinoffs but continues to be positive about anything related to the ninth season moving forward.

As there’s been no new development on The Vampire Diaries Season 9 (no verification ), we think there is no point to go over the spoilers or exactly what the audiences can view in future. The global situation for Covid-19 pandemic is just another reason why we can not anticipate announcement or any development on the making of Season 9.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to find the latest updates on the tv show.