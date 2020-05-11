Home TV Series Will Chadwick Boseman Extend His MCU Contract Following 'Black Panther 2?'
Will Chadwick Boseman Extend His MCU Contract Following 'Black Panther 2?'

By- Naveen Yadav
Chadwick Boseman is famous for playing the combat-ready, intelligent King of Wakanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Boseman has so far emerged in 4 MCU films — his Black Panther stand up the setup, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

As GamesRadar notes, the actor includes a five-film contract with Marvel Studios. Meaning, the studio must be intending to expand his contract, offer him cash to get an extra look following Black Panther two, or ending his narrative. Chadwick Boseman signed a deal. Something could have changed, or something might be in the works for the actor.

The issue is: will Chadwick Boseman stay on with Marvel following Black Panther 2. Two-story trajectories seem equally probable given what we know about MCU tendencies, the character, and recent insider information. Thus, let’s dive into the two choices — one that entails Chadwick Boseman sticking around.

Black Panther could stick about after Storm’s debut to the MCU

As Marvel insider Mikey Sutton noted some time back, Storm may be one of the very first X-Men to join the MCU in Black Panther 2. Storm and Black Panther boast quite the history — they go on to seal the deal with marriage and fight side-by-side before divorcing afterward in the comic books.

Black Panther and storm go on to have kids together. Meaning, if the filmic landscape intends to adhere — or at least loosely adhere to the canonical substance — Black Panther will require more than his connection to the X-Men, along with one picture to develop his relationship with Storm.

So, if Kevin Feige and Co. want to go down this path, they will likely extend Boseman’s contract, or just begin paying him on a film-by-film foundation, as has been the case with other MCU stars after their contractual obligations. However, if Storm does not seem, the duties could be taken over by Shuri.

Naveen Yadav
