Why Is John Wick 4 Delayed?

John Wick is an American neo-noir action-thriller film that made its debut in the action portfolio on October 24, 2014. It was directed by Chad Stahelski and produced by Basil Iwanyk, David Leitch, Eva Longoria, and Michael Witherill. The franchise has completed three films in the last few years. Based on the audience response, the development has planned to progress with another sequel of the film.

It was announced from the development, regarding the John Wick season 4, fans are incredibly excited to know about the update about their favorite action film. We gathered much information about the reason behind the delayed progress of the film, which eventually caused the postponed release date. Let’s start discussing it without further delay.

Why is Release Date Postponed?

The entertainment industry is facing serious trouble due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Many big-budget films have been suspended for an indefinite period of time. Many Productions in the international entertainment industry have already halted the shooting progress as many might know that John Wick 4 was initially planned to launch during the mid of 2021. Due to the lockdown and overlap shooting schedule, the release date has been postponed. It was expected to be launched on May 21, 2021, release, John Wick: Chapter 4 is now scheduled to hit theatres on May 27, 2022. As of now, these are the information related to the delayed progress of the film.

Who Are The Cast Included In John Wick 4?

John Wick’s 4 cast details are not revealed from the development. It’s expected that there won’t be any significant changes in the cast detail of the film’s fourth sequel. Fans expect similar cast from the previous sequel. As of now, we don’t have any accurate information from reliable sources. However, we’ll update this part once the official cast details drop from the development.

Following are the cast included in John Wick 4:

  • Keanu Reeves,
  • Michael Nyqvist,
  • Alfie Allen,
  • Willem Dafoe,
  • Dean Winters,
  • Adrianne Palicki,
  • Omer Barnea,
  • Toby Leonard Moore,
  • Daniel Bernhardt,
  • Bridget Moynahan,
  • John Leguizamo,
  • Ian McShane,
  • Bridget Regan,
  • Lance Reddick,
  • Keith Jardine,
  • Tait Fletcher,
  • Kazy Tauginas,
  • Alexander Frekey,
  • Thomas Sadoski.
John Wick 4 Plot

Plot details of John wick 4 are not revealed yet, as many might know that the plot details of the film will be revealed only a few days before the actual release date. We need to wait for the confirmation about the plot details of the fourth sequel. We'll keep you updated once the development confirms the plot details.

Kavin

