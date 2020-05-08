Why COVID-19 Increase When We Are At Home

- Advertisement -

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has led to a steady increase of new cases across the united states for months now. That might seem counterintuitive at first, when you believe that officials instituted draconian steps around the US to limit the spread of the virus, for example, company closures and stay-at-home orders.

Why the number of COVID-19 instances has continued to increase.

Among the things concerning the COVID-19 pandemic that might surprise you, when you consider it, is how cases have been on a fairly steady incline for months now, even though the majority of the US has been (and still is) subject to stay-at-home orders to clamp down on the spread of the virus. Also, the most recent data shows that the COVID-19 increase at something like 2% to 4% daily.

To add some additional context to how much things are still increasing, a new report with data from the PWBM. It suggests that COVID-19 instances in the US could reach 2.3 million by the end of June. Even with current lockdown measures in place, which, naturally, will not happen since a few of those are already being lifted. Again, however, you could be asking yourself why the numbers are increasing despite the steps US has taken lately.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/coronavirus-cases/

Why we are seeing a spike in case of numbers at the moment.

There’s no one reason why we’re seeing a spike in case of numbers at the moment in around half the nation. Including in states like Illinois and Alabama, which comes in the same time cases are dropping in the regions like New York and New Jersey. The driving forces are everything from people’s impatience in regards to reopening the market quickly.

Concerning the latter, for instance, the latest data indicates that there’s been a steady fall in people’s adherence. As we mentioned yesterday, based on data in cell phone location data firm SafeGraph, about 50% of those phones SafeGraph had info on stayed home on April 12, Easter Sunday.

On the other hand, the amount of phones staying home hasn’t been near this. Then, with a decline to less than 40% remaining home by April 27. And though there are variations in the degree to which that is occurring around the country. SafeGraph’s information indicates this is happening pretty much across the US. Another factor is the country’s reliance on essential employees.

It isn’t crucial how nicely a family adheres to healthy behaviors, social bookmarking procedures, and the like if someone in that household is functioning at an”essential” company like a grocery store that’s stayed open.

COVID-19 has affected ethanol production

If they become infected with the virus, they’ll bring the virus home with them and possibly infect different members of their household. Many employees are still going for their jobs because they can’t afford to not. “They are afraid of losing their jobs,” J. Luis Nunez Gallegos, an assistant medical director in a health center in Washington, DC, told The Washington Post.

“They are worried their employers won’t respect the waive, or that fourteen-day seems too lengthy. They do not always have the economies to get by.

“In the same period, the Trump Administration recently received its estimated number of deaths up. A few weeks ago, that estimate had decreased from 100,000 to 60,000 at the end of August. But penalties are now expected to reach 100,000 by the end of next month.