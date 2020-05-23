Who Is The Million Dollar Chef? & His Networth

- Advertisement -

Gordon Ramsay is a British chef, restaurateur, writer, and television personality well known for his cooking skill. Many might have known about his kitchens skills, especially for cooking enthusiasts. He often found as a judge in the international cooking competition providing feedback with a suggestion for the participants. He was born on 8 November 1966 in Johnstone, Scotland, and raised in Stratford-upon-Avon, England.

He has opened restarts around the world in different places to serve people with tasty and quality food. His restaurants are known for the quality foods from the best chefs around the globe. His restaurants have been awarded 16 Michelin stars in total and currently hold a total of seven. Restaurant located in Chelsea, London, is known as his signature restaurant holding three Michelin stars since 2001. He became the famous face soon after the popular television series that premiered in 1998, known as Boiling Point.

Ramsay’s popularity increased and soon became one of the best-known and most influential chefs in the UK by 2004. He has participated in a different international competition like Hell’s Kitchen, The F Word, and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares. He has also won BAFTA for Best Feature at the 2005 British Academy Television Awards. Along with that award, he has also won American versions of Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior. He has also won Hotel Hell and 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

His carrier as a chef began as a head chef in a famous restaurant, under chef-patron Pierre Koffmann, at the three-Michelin-starred La Tante Claire in Chelsea. He has opened many restaurants partnering with many business people and converting into a profitable business over the years, becoming the Masterchef and gaining fams through social media and television series.

In 1998, his long-time dream to open a restaurant was achieved with the help of his father-in-law Chris Hutcheson, and his former colleagues at Aubergine. He owns more than 100 restaurants in various regions of the different parts of the country. He has his dominance in the food industry, especially in the United Kingdom, where he owns more than 20 restaurants.

Ramsay married Cayetana Elizabeth Hutcheson. She was a Montessori-trained schoolteacher in 1996. They lived in various cities due to their professional life. They together had five children: Megan, Holly, Jack, Matilda, and Oscar.

His father-in-law has controlled his business empire and the operations of Ramsay’s restaurant empire. As of 2018, his total net worth was estimated to be around 200 million US dollars, including his farmhouse, luxury villa, beach house, and property.