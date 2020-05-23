Who Is Diego Maradona? What Is He known For?

- Advertisement -

Diego Maradona is an Argentine football manager and retired professional footballer known for his football athletic skills. He was one of the all-time best football players in the world. His quick actions and tricks are well known for avid football fans. He dominated Football for more than a decade with his ability and skills. Maradona was two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award. He started his international carrier in football plating for the national team for Argentina and earned 91 caps and scored 34 goals.

Maradona has played four FIFA World Cups in various venues in different countries; four seasons included the 1986 World Cup in Mexico where he captained Argentina and led them to victory over West Germany in the final of the season. He has also won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. He was widely celebrated by his fans around the globe for 1986 World Cup quarter-final, where he scored both the goals over the powerful German side, both the goals entered football history for two different reasons. The first goals were the unpenalized handling foul known as the “Hand of God”, while the second goal followed the longest goal from a distance of 60 m dribble past five England players, voted “Goal of the Century” by FIFA.com voters in 2002.

In recent times Maradona was appointed as a coach of Argentina in November 2008. He took the responsibility of the team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa before leaving at the end of the tournament. He was offered to coach the international football clubs with a huge pay; he has refused the majority of the offers which shows his selflessness. On May 2018 he was appointed as a new chairman of Belarusian club Dynamo Brest. Recently Maradona was appointed as a coach of Mexican club Dorados.

Maradona has played for many clubs in his entire football carrier, few of the well known and most popular clubs are Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, Newell’s Old Boys and Boca Juniors. He has been one of the most paid football players of his times earning millions and millions of dollars during his carrier. He awarded by many international football stages for his unique ability and athletic skills during the match. Many might have known that his football carrier was ended soon because of his addiction towards the drugs. As of 2018, his net worth was estimated to be around $100,000.