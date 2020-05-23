Home Entertainment Celebrities Who Is Diego Maradona? What Is He known For?
EntertainmentCelebrities

Who Is Diego Maradona? What Is He known For?

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

Diego Maradona is an Argentine football manager and retired professional footballer known for his football athletic skills. He was one of the all-time best football players in the world. His quick actions and tricks are well known for avid football fans. He dominated Football for more than a decade with his ability and skills. Maradona was two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award. He started his international carrier in football plating for the national team for Argentina and earned 91 caps and scored 34 goals.

Maradona has played four FIFA World Cups in various venues in different countries; four seasons included the 1986 World Cup in Mexico where he captained Argentina and led them to victory over West Germany in the final of the season. He has also won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. He was widely celebrated by his fans around the globe for 1986 World Cup quarter-final, where he scored both the goals over the powerful German side, both the goals entered football history for two different reasons. The first goals were the unpenalized handling foul known as the “Hand of God”, while the second goal followed the longest goal from a distance of 60 m dribble past five England players, voted “Goal of the Century” by FIFA.com voters in 2002.

Also Read:   Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Annoyed Jon Snow Got Away With Murder
Also Read:   New Video: Ariana Grande Goes Public with New Boyfriend Dalton Gomez in "Stuck with You" Video

In recent times Maradona was appointed as a coach of Argentina in November 2008. He took the responsibility of the team at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa before leaving at the end of the tournament. He was offered to coach the international football clubs with a huge pay; he has refused the majority of the offers which shows his selflessness. On May 2018 he was appointed as a new chairman of Belarusian club Dynamo Brest. Recently Maradona was appointed as a coach of Mexican club Dorados.

Maradona has played for many clubs in his entire football carrier, few of the well known and most popular clubs are Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, Newell’s Old Boys and Boca Juniors. He has been one of the most paid football players of his times earning millions and millions of dollars during his carrier. He awarded by many international football stages for his unique ability and athletic skills during the match. Many might have known that his football carrier was ended soon because of his addiction towards the drugs. As of 2018, his net worth was estimated to be around $100,000.

Also Read:   Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Family Christmas Photo With Husband and Their Kids
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Family Christmas Photo With Husband and Their Kids
Kavin

Must Read

PS5: Hundred Times Faster Then PS4, Read It

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
If Sony's newest claims are to be believed, the PS5 could process data 100 times faster than its predecessor. That could lead to any...
Read more

The Sony WH-1000XM4: Leaked Features and Big Challenge With Boss

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The Sony WH-1000XM4 is set to triumph the Sony WH-1000XM3 that was somewhat excellent, and a few killers leaked features could create these headphones. As...
Read more

Who Is Diego Maradona? What Is He known For?

Celebrities Kavin -
Diego Maradona is an Argentine football manager and retired professional footballer known for his football athletic skills. He was one of the all-time best...
Read more

Here’s everything about the fifth season of The Last Kingdom

Netflix Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
  The Last Kingdom is based on the Saxon series by Bernard Cornwell. The British historical fiction is about to launch its 5th season after...
Read more

Hanna Season 2: Lunch Date And Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
When will it launch?  The first series was launched on Prime in March 2019, introducing viewers to the teenager Hanna– a highly-skilled assassin raised by...
Read more

Sweet Magnolias Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

Netflix Kavin -
Sweet Magnolias is an American romance drama web television series. The series made its intial debut entrance on May 19, 2020. The first announcement...
Read more

Blood and Water Release Date, Cast & All Update

TV Series Kavin -
In this article, I'll discuss the Blood and Water release date, cast and significant updates. It's one of the recently released television web series...
Read more

Supergirl Season 5 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

TV Series Kavin -
In this article, we'll look after the Supergirl season 5 Cast details and episode schedule. The series is based on the DC comic character...
Read more

Supergirl Season 6 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

TV Series Kavin -
Supergirl is an American superhero television series made its debut entry on October 26, 2015. It was well-received by the audience and became a...
Read more

Rick and Morty season 4: A must watch

TV Series Aryan Singh -
The animated television series Rick and Morty are currently broadcasting its season 4. The episodes are being aired on its U.S. network 'Adult Films'....
Read more
© World Top Trend