White Lines Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know
TV SeriesNetflix

White Lines Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

By- Kavin
White Lines is a British-Spanish mystery thriller series. It was first announced in October 2016. It was revealed that Netflix had ordered a series created by Money Heist creator Álex Pina. The comments from the entertainment critics bashed the first season of the series. It’s expected that development will reconsider their script before progressing with another season of the series.

White Lines was created by Álex Pina and directed by Nick Hamm, Luis Prieto, Ashley Way, and Alvaro Brechner. Initially, the series was released in two different languages, which include Spanish and English, respectively. Vancouver Media, Left Bank Pictures, and Sony Pictures Television are the producers involved in developing the television series. The television series’ IMDB rating is 6.4/10 and rotten tomatoes, providing 67%, which looks quite good for the first season of the episode. Still, development has to enhance television series in the upcoming seasons.

When Is White Lines Release Date?

White Lines is already released on May,15,2020. Television series was released as planned by the development without any delay. As announced, the first season of the series was released, which consisted of 10 episodes. All the episodes of the series are made available for the audience on the same day, making it convenient for the users. Fans can enjoy the television web series, which is currently available in an online video streaming platform. As of now, these are the information related to streaming details and release date of White Lines.

Who Are The Cast Included In White Lines?

Following are the cast included in White Lines

  • Laura Haddock as Zoe Walker,
  • Nuno Lopes as Duarte “Boxer” Silva,
  • Marta Milans as Kika Calafat,
  • Daniel Mays as Marcus Ward,
  • Laurence Fox as David,
  • Angela Griffin as Anna,
  • Juan Diego Botto as Oriol Calafat,
  • Pedro Casablanc as Andreu Calafat,
  • Belen Lopez as Conchita Calafat,
  • Francis Magee as Clint Collins,
  • Tom Rhys Harries as Axel Collins,
  • Cel Spellman as young Marcus,
  • Kassius Nelson as young Anna,
  • Jonny Green as young David,
  • Jade Alleyne as Tanit Ward,
  • Rafael Morais as Young Boxer,
  • Zoe Mulheims as Young Kika.
White Lines: Episode Details

  • Episode 1 directed by Nick Hamm, written by Álex Pina, aired on May 15, 2020,
  • Episode 2 directed by Nick Hamm, written by Álex Pina, aired on May 15, 2020,
  • Episode 3 directed by Luis Prieto, written by Álex Pina, aired on May 15, 2020,
  • Episode 4 directed by Luis Prieto, written by Álex Pina, aired on May 15, 2020,
  • Episode 5 directed by Luis Prieto, written by Álex Pina, aired on May 15, 2020,
  • Episode 6 directed by Ashley Way, written by Álex Pina, aired on May 15, 2020,
  • Episode 7 directed by Ashley Way, written by Álex Pina, aired on May 15, 2020,
  • Episode 8 directed by Ashley Way, written by Álex Pina, aired on May 15, 2020,
  • Episode 9 directed by Nick Hamm, written by Álex Pina, aired on May 15, 2020,
  • Episode 10 directed by Nick Hamm, written by Álex Pina, aired on May 15, 2020.
