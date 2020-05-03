When Will We Find Out If Outer Banks Is Coming Back For Season 2?

- Advertisement -

Considering that Netflix appears in the first month of evaluations, there’s a fantastic possibility that we’ll know by May or June 2020 should they choose to bring it back.

Who is coming back star cast for season two?

It is a good guess we will see our favorite Pogues reunited collectively. Considering that John B. and Sarah’s rescuers were on their way to the Bahamas in the conclusion of the season, we believe we will discover both in Nassau when the series picks up. Together with Kie, JJ, and Pope still back in the OBX, we bet the group’s next task will be to have John B. and Sarah back home.

There is also a fantastic possibility that we will be visiting some new characters come along and mix up things a little.

What will season two be about?

Season two will probably pick up where we left offseason, with John B. and Sarah on their way to the Bahamas to try to find back the gold. Kie, JJ, and Pope will probably be dealing with the aftermath of the SBI escape and their assumed deaths. Ward will be facing the consequences for his actions as the SBI, and local police discovered he’s the one supporting the end of John B’s daddy. Either way, the Outer Banks will never be the same.

When will Outer Banks season two come out?

For the show, it might take longer than usual Together with Netflix productions on pause on account of the pandemic. The good thing is that the series is based around, so there’s a possibility production could start before the next school season. Netflix usually brings back reveals within a year, so if everything goes as planned, Outer Banks will probably be scheduled to return in April 2021.

