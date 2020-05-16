- Advertisement -

The Seven Deadly Sins is based on the manga books of the same name. Composed by writer Nakaba Suzuki, the story is set in a version of the British Isles. In the kingdom of Liones, this land’s citizens are protected from the holy Knights’. The Holy Knights’ order has some of their best and strongest heroes of the land. Our story begins 10 years following a group of Holy Knights is framed for staging a coup against the crown.

In the attempt to restore peace The Seven Deadly Sins: the knights that had been on the run for the past ten decades are sought out by Princess Elizabeth. With their aid, Elizabeth believes she could bring prosperity and peace back.

- Advertisement -

We are after the arrangement which Netflix has decided to follow. However, a few will assert what has been recorded as season 3 is in reality season 2 to avoid confusion Netflix listed the 4 OVA episodes as Season 2.

What to expect from season 4 of The Seven Deadly Sins

It is difficult to go into detail without falling spoilers in the 20, into what’s expected of season 4 but the following could be expected:

The kingdom of Camelot has dropped to another commandment along with Zeldris. Is this the end of Camelot? Secrets and revelations will be revealed as Meliodas’ relationship with Elizabeth take a sudden twist. We see him succumb to his demon form Since Meliodas takes more risks to shield Elizabeth will? With the Seven Deadly Sins split across the kingdom, they need to unite to undertake the lingering danger of this demon clan.

When will season 4 of The Seven Deadly Sins be released on Netflix?

The fourth season of The Seven Deadly Sins is halfway through broadcasting in Japan, taking a short break over the holidays, with the remaining scheduled to be broadcast from January 8th, 2020.

Much like the previous season, The Seven Deadly Sins will be broadcasting the latest episodes weekly in Japan. This starts on September 22nd and with all the 2-week Christmas break, the season finale will air on March 25th, 2020.

Is The Seven Deadly Sins film available to stream on Netflix?

Yes! The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky is available to stream at the Moment on Netflix. We could put this down to it being on other streaming services, although we are unsure why this hasn’t been published as an Original.