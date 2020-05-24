When will ‘Scream 5’ hit the theatres? Here’s all you need to know!

- Advertisement -

There are always some movies that stay with us forever. Some of them are Star Wars, The Fast and Furious, and Harry Potter. If we are talking about horror films, the all-time classics such as Halloween was always one of the best.

In some films, the villains tend to make the mark among the audience. One such Villian famous in the horror film world is the Ghostface killer from the Scream Universe.

All the fans of Scream and its sequels will be happy to know that Scream 5 has finally got the green light. The best part is some of the most iconic characters will be making a comeback. As per reports, the shoot for this film should have started in May 2020, but we all know that due to the pandemic, all the production work has been delayed. So, it is hard to say that the film will begin its production and release it.

When was the original release date of ‘Scream 5’ set?

According to reports, Scream 5 was expected to start it’s filming by May 2020 and then released by 2021. But, it could not start due to the sudden outbreak of the pandemic. But, we can see that some states are ending their lockdown, so maybe the shoot can begin again.

Who will make a comeback for this sequel?

One of the characters who will make a comeback will be David Arquette. He was portraying a sweet and straightforward cop, Dewey. As per reports, he was the first to be cast from the original cast of the horror classic.

Arquette said, “I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new. Scream has been such a big part of my life, and I am looking forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy”.

Who will be the director of ‘Scream 5’?

As per reports, Scream 5 happens to be the first film from the franchise that will not be directed by Wes Craven. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet will lead to this film. Now, for the scripting part, Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt are their guys. One of the originals crew members to return will be the Scream writer and co-creator, Kevin Williamson. This time, he will be back as the executive producer. On the other hand, newcomers are also aware of their part.

The directing duo said, “It is impossible to completely express how much Wes Craven’s work and the Scream movies mean to us as their fans. They have also and influenced us as storytellers. Kevin Williamson’s amazing stories have entertained and inspired us for decades. We are insanely honored to have the opportunity to be a part of this cinematic world that Wes and Kevin so brilliantly created.”

They also made a promise that the script of the sequel will do justice to the original. They also said, “Guy and Jamie’s amazing script does justice to that legacy, and we are so excited to bring the next chapter of Scream to life.”

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.