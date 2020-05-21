Home TV Series Netflix When will Ragnarok Season 2 start streaming? Here's all you need to...
When will Ragnarok Season 2 start streaming? Here’s all you need to know!

By- Aparna.S Raj
All the Ragnarok fans are eagerly waiting for Netflix to announce something about the release. So, if you are one of the many, keep reading to know all about the series.

When will Ragnarok Season 2 Release?

We all know that the first season of the show just came to a while ago in January. The fans are eagerly waiting for season 2 since then.

When the show released, it instantly became a huge hit. But, as of now, Netflix has not said anything about a renewal or a release date for a new season.

Ragnarok

However, due to the sudden outbreak of this pandemic, all the shows are shifting their production dates. So, it will be wise to think that the show will only arrive somewhere around Mid 2021 or late 2021.

Until then, you can catch the first season on Netflix.

Who will be cast members for Season 2?

As of now, all we know is that all the cast members of the first season are most likely to appear in the second season 2.

This means that Season 2 will have, David Stakston as Magne, Emma Bones as Gry, Herman Tommeraas as Fjor, Synnove Macody Lund as Ran, Henriette Steenstrup as Turid, Gisli Orn Gardarson as Vidar, Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits, as some of the cast members.

What will be the plotline for Ragnarok Season 2?

As of now, we know that the plotline will continue from where it was left in Season 1.

Now, if we recall, one of the most significant parts of Season 1 was the battle between Magne and Vidar. This battle was finally ended when Magne ends the struggle and them summons the lighting back on the ground.

From this, we can assume that the story for season 2 will revolve around Magne, who eventually becomes more powerful. The information can also talk about how he will find his legacy with all struggle going on.

Ragnarok Season 2

As per reports, he may also be searching and finding our about his brother’s individuality.

When will the trailer for Season 2 hit the screens?

For now, there is no information regarding any trailer release of the show. But once any announcement comes regarding the release of the show in 2021, we can also know about the trailer release.

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.

