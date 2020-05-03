When Will ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Premiere? Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know So Far

- Advertisement -

If there’s one series that never fails to disappoint, it’s Ozark. After the rollercoaster that was last season, Season 3 is more bloody, more barbarous, and filled with backstabbing than previously. But is Ozark Season 4 coming to Netflix? And if so, when does it premiere?

We have you covered if you’re wondering when you can expect to see more of Ruth, Wendy, and Darlene stare. Here’s everything we know about Ozark Season 4.

If it’s up for this crime drama’s creators, there’ll be a few more seasons of Ozark. In 2019, showrunner Chris Mundy stated that they have always talked about the series using a five-season plan.

“We’ve always talked about it as five seasons. It could be four, and it might be seven. But that always seemed like a fantastic amount to us,” Mundy said during a panel. Netflix agrees and there’ll be a new season of this series. However, it’s too early to say for certain.

When Will Ozark Season 4 Premiere?

The answer to that question is a bit trickier to answer. The first period of Ozark premiered in July of 2017. It had been revived after its launch, and Season two blessed us in August of 2018. But there was the Season 3 difference.

This year landed later Season 2 more than a year and a half on Netflix. Part of this delay had to do with the schedule of Jason Bateman. Bateman currently functions as an executive producer for Showtime/Jim Carrey’s Kidding. He also starred in HBO’s The Outsider before this season. Assuming that Season 4 does happen and that Bateman has a hectic schedule that is less, we could likely expect new episodes in spring or summer of 2021.

What Could Happen in Ozark Season 4?

Season 3 ends with the Byrdes’ righthand girl Ruth (Julia Garner) finally cutting ties together. Why? Since Wendy (Laura Linney) allowed her brother to be murdered by Helen (Janet McTeer) and also the Navarro Cartel. It does not mean she’s out of a project, although that has been the breaking point for Ruth. The crazed opioid farmer Darlene (Lisa Emery) ended this season, avenging Ruth’s standing and offering her a brand new place. Like she’s likely to take it, and it actually seems.

Speaking of jobs, Marty (Bateman) and Wendy got a major promotion they may not want. After battling with Helen over control of the money-laundering operation, their manager Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), ordered Helen’s murder. Wendy and Marty are now the head honchos for the financing, which means any fantasies they had of conducting are gone of the cartel.

Who’s in the Cast of Ozark Season 4?

You know that one of the most if you Have watched Season 3 of Ozark A character we had never met before now delivered performances. While it’s unclear if Ozark will attempt to make good on that fresh talent strategy, we can definitely expect to see our series regulars returning in Season 4.

That includes, but isn’t limited to, the likes of Bateman Garner, as well as the Byrde children (Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde and Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde) and the rest of the Langmore team (Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore) and Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell. And, Needless to say, Felix Solis as the terrifying drug lord.

Ozark Season 4 is the Finale?

Here’s the thing: A Series like Ozark can’t go on forever before Everybody, uh, either ends up dead or things get stale. And that is even according to Bateman, who admits that Ozark was always thought of as a series that could have “three seasons, four seasons, five seasons, something like that,” since “it does not feel like it is a 12-season show.”

“If you keep going to get a whole lot longer, you are going to go over the Cliff, or up over the peak of the mountain and you wind up jumping the shark,” Bateman told Collider. “So, given the intelligence of Marty Byrde and Wendy Byrde, if they keep going at this pitch for longer, They’re either going to be killed or put in jail. The alternative is to Flatten out that pitch so that you don’t end up jumping the shark, then you start stalling for episodes and seasons. So, I’m not sure where and when it’ll end, but given their intelligence, it Doesn’t feel like it is a 12-season show.”