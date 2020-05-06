When Will Outer Bank Season 2 Released? What Will Happen In Season 2?

- Advertisement -

There’s a good chance that we will know by May or June 2020 should they decide to bring it back. We are considering that Netflix appears at the very first month of evaluations.

Who’s coming back for season two?

It is a good guess we’ll see our favourite Pogues reunited together. Considering that John B. and Sarah’s rescuers were on their way into the Bahamas after the year, we believe we will find both in Nassau when the show picks back up. With Kie, JJ, and Pope still again at the OBX, we wager the group’s next task will be to have John B. and Sarah back home.

There’s also a fantastic possibility that we’ll be seeing some brand new characters come and mix up things a little.

What will season two be about?

Season two will probably pick up where we left off in a season, with John B. and Sarah on their way to the Bahamas to try to get the gold back. Kie, JJ, and Pope will probably be dealing with the aftermath of their deaths and the SBI escape. As the SBI and local authorities discovered he is the one behind the passing of John B’s dad, the ward will be facing the consequences for his actions. Either way, the Outer Banks will certainly never be the same.

When will season two come out?

Together with Netflix productions on pause on account of this pandemic that is a coronavirus, it may take longer than usual for the show to return to production. The good thing is that the show is centred around, so there is a chance of production. Netflix usually brings back shows within a year, so if everything goes as planned, Outer Banks will likely be advised to come back in April 2021.