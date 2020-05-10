When Will Outer Bank Season 2 Release On Netflix? Who Is Coming Back For Season 2?

- Advertisement -

Outer Banks, the adolescent drama mystery web series. Together with the new approach to the old concept of pirates, Netflix is out with its new series Outer Banks. It revolves around a group of teens called’Pogues’ guide. They’re out on North Carolina’s Outer Bank to find out the story behind the disappearance of John B’s father. This show’s first season was instead a hit, and also, the enthusiast is awaiting the next year. Here is what we understand.

Is season two of Outer Banks happening?

It’s still a little too early to tell whether the show will find a green light for season two since the season fell on Netflix. Netflix generally looks at the first month of a show’s viewership to see if they should bring a series back for another season. Until then, ensure your friends are binge-watching on their accounts so you can view more of John B. and the gang in season two.

When will we find out if Outer Banks is coming back for season two?

- Advertisement -

Considering that Netflix appears in the first month of ratings, there is a fantastic chance that we will know by May or June 2020 should they decide to bring it back.

Who is coming back for season two?

It is a fantastic guess we will see our favorite Pogues reunited together again. Since John B. and Sarah’s rescuers were on their way into the Bahamas at the end of the season, we believe we’ll find the two in Nassau whenever the show picks back up. With Kie, JJ, and Pope again at the OBX, we bet that the group’s next task will be to get John B. and Sarah back home.

There’s also a fantastic chance that we’ll be seeing some brand new characters come and mix things up a little.

What will season two be about?

Season two will likely pick up where we left off in season one, with John B. and Sarah on their way to the Bahamas to try to get the gold back. Kie, JJ, and Pope will probably be managing the aftermath of their deaths and the SBI escape. Ward will soon be facing the consequences for his actions since the SBI and local authorities discovered he is the one behind the passing of John B’s dad. In any event, the Outer Banks will never be the same.

When will season two come out?

Together with most Netflix productions on pause due to this coronavirus pandemic, it may take longer than usual for the series to return to production. The good thing is that the series is based around the summertime. Therefore there’s a possibility production could begin before the next school year. Netflix usually brings back reveals within a year, so if everything goes as planned, Outer Banks will likely be scheduled to return in April 2021.