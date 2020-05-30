- Advertisement -

After hearing that The Orville is all set for its third installment, the fans can’t control their happiness. The channel was waiting all this while, for the announcement, as the second season was still streaming although the makers are confused regarding the premiere date.

Keep reading to know more.

When will Orville Season 3 be up for release?

Fox has not put down a favorite show of Seth McFarlane fans. As seen in the past, he would have come back for at least 10 to 20 seasons. It is overall a good feeling not to have to cancel the show all together just when the third season has been announced.

But, the bad news is, we still do not have any information regarding the premiere of the third season of Orville. We know that the second season has ended in April, so there is no chance that the show will resume anytime soon.

Some rumors suggest that the third season of Orville can release between late December 2020 or early January 2021. Although it is a spectacular show, there is no chance that the show will not have a long break between each season. As per reports, Fox has received a production tax credit for season 3, and therefore, it is likely to release within this period. If they don’t do that, they will have to pay the fines.

How many episodes will be there in the third season?

We all know that the first season has 12 episodes and the second season has 14 episodes. As per reports, due to broadcasting trouble with season 1, season 2 had an extra attack. The makers of Orville have decided to broadcast 13 events in every season. But, when the first season faced a vacation schedule, Primal Urges sank, which was added to the second season.

In recent times, the days where series used to have 24 long-running episodes are regrettably over. Our notice shows there is a high chance that the makers will be producing more than 13 episodes for season 3. Overall, it will be a season worth the wait for the fans.

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.