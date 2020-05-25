Home TV Series Netflix When will Lucifer Season 5 hit the screens? Here's all you need...
When will Lucifer Season 5 hit the screens? Here’s all you need to know!

By- Aparna.S Raj
Tom Kapinos’ “Lucifer” has successfully been running for four seasons. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting to know about its next season. The show is based on a DC Comics character. It stars Lauren German, Tom Ellis, and Kevin Alejandro in the lead.

Netflix recently confirmed that the series is all set for a renewal with a fifth season. There might be a slight chance that they can even come up with a sixth season.

The makers of the show expressed their happiness about the renewal of their performance by saying– “We are so deeply thankful to Netflix for reviving our show from the last season, and now letting us finish the journey of Lucifer on our terms.”

A still from Lucifer

They did not forget to thank the fans for their immense love and support over the years, “Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!”

Initially, the fifth season was finalized to release with ten episodes, but now the makers added six more episodes to it. As of now, the information that we got is, the season will release in two halves with eight episodes each season.

Also, a fresh update, the fifth season’s tenth episode, will be a ‘bloody‘ musical. It will show the devil himself singing and grooving to the music.

As per reports, singer Debbie Gibson will make a special appearance for some episodes, as a controlling mother.

When will Lucifer: Season 5 release?

As per sources, the show’s production is kept on hold for the moment. It is because of the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. So the official confirmation about the release date is yet to come.

Who will be the cast members for the season?

Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar

Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker

D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen

Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel Espinoza

Lucifer and Maze from Lucifer

What will be plotline for Lucifer: Season 5?

The show revolves around Lucifer, a mighty and beautiful angel. He is thrown out of Heaven for betrayal. Lucifer becomes a devil now. He does not want to be the King of Hell, so he has nothing to do. To pass his time, he decided to resign his throne and run his nightclub, Lux in LA. After getting involved in a murder investigation with Detective Decker, he becomes the consultant for the LAPD.

Lucifer also has this blessing of having superhuman strength and also invulnerability. But the most important of all is, he has the power to make people reveal their deepest and darkest desires.

Throughout the series, we can see a lot of enemies come to LA, but Lucifer manages to save the general public from them.

We saw Ellis narrates the story of the first three seasons in a video shared on Twitter.

In the fourth season, we saw that Lucifer was no longer able to be the evil King of Hell. He was changing because of his inclination towards the Detective.

It was an emotional goodbye for the fans in the finale episode of Season 4. We saw Lucifer’s tearful farewell to Chloe before finally returning to hell.

Fans are eager to know about what will happen to Lucifer in hell. Will he become the ruthless person again? Or, Will he come back for Chloe?

So, keep reading, and we will update you about any new information about the show.







