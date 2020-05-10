Home TV Series HBO When Will Euphoria Season 2 Release On HBO? Who Is Coming Back...
When Will Euphoria Season 2 Release On HBO? Who Is Coming Back For Season 2?

By- Vikash Kumar
Euphoria is an American teen/ coming-of-age drama. It is founded on miniseries of the same name and also the very first season established on HBO on June 16, 2019. The series was renewed for another season in July 2019.

The series became popular, especially, and gained a high viewership. The show saw 550,000 views per incident, along with the first season was observed by 5.5 million viewers across all HBO platforms.

Euphoria Season 2: Who Is the Cast?

Most of the cast will likely return to reprise their roles for the next season since the show was renewed for another season. The star of this show is undoubtedly going to be back with Zendaya as Rue Bennett.

Together with her, we will see Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Angus Cloud as Fezco, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Nika King as Leslie Bennett, Storm Reid as Gia Bennett, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Algee Smith as Christopher McKay and Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard.

Euphoria Season 2 Release Date

There is still no confirmation on season two’s release date. The shooting is stopped due to the lockdown. However, the fans are optimistic that the shooing of the second season will begin soon. According to rumors, the next season is going to launch in 2021.

What Is Euphoria Season Two Going to Be About?

That means that you can anticipate Season Two to, in the very least, tell us exactly what happened to Rue upfront. Same with a few other storylines, which hit their inflection points from that crazy finale: Deciding up with Fez following the robbery-gone-wrong, the start of Kat and Ethan’s relationship (and the conclusion of Nate and Maddy’s), what is up with Jules in her new city. Bet on Euphoria to bring in some new characters to the next season too, because we’re missing a few Gen Z stereotypes–will we get a tatted Soundcloud rapper in the combination, please?

Rue go in another season, as for where we might see? We watched her stay sober for the more significant portion of Euphoria, while still fighting significantly with mental disease. And though she might have relapsed from the finale, Rue still grew as a friend and a daughter in Season One, choosing her family over her love for Jules. Thematically, it’ll be interesting to see in Season 2: What’s life like when you conquer your struggles for such a long time, to drop back down after producing what was ultimately the (morally) right choice?

When it comes time to apply for college, and what will Rue do? In one of the more revealing scenes in Euphoria, Rue tells Jules that she would be willing to accompany her to fashion college in New York and also do… what? Just hang around and roast dudes at Tompkins Square Park, Russian Doll style? She enrolls a few IQ points higher than her classmates, will she channel that into an actual passion?

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

When Will Euphoria Season 2 Release On HBO? Who Is Coming Back For Season 2?

Also Read:   Lucifer Season 5 Release Date: When is it coming to Netflix?
