When will Dragon Prince Season 4 be on Netflix? What is going to happen?

By- Ayusmita Dutta
“Dragon Prince,” the fantasy computer-based animated television series, is one of the most popular television series on Netflix. After the successful outcome of the last three seasons of the show, the creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond will be back with season 4. The series is made by wonder storm and Bardel Entertainment. The story is set around the Xadia continent where humans and elves live in peace a long time ago until the humans started using dark magic. As a result, the continent is split in two ways by the gigantic river of lava, after which the war sparks out between the humans and the elves.

What will be the storyline of season 4?

 Though the end season 3 of “Dragon Prince” saw that the fellowship of the egg was successful in their mission and Viren and his army were defeated and zym returned to his mother, Zubeia also a promise of peace between humans and elves. But there is plenty to look forward to in the next season of the show. The following season may also see the introduction of one or more art dragons for the remaining four primal sources. We may not see all of them, but there will be one who is likely to make an appearance, the art dragon of earth. In season 4, there will be the return of Jack DeSena to lend Voice to Callum, and also we are eager to see what new powers Callum learns.

When will season 4 of “Dragon Prince” release?

 However, the launch date is not yet been announced by the makers, but it is anticipated that “Dragon Prince” will be on Netflix in May 2020. Let’s hope that the release is not affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Who will be in season 4 of “Dragon Prince”?

 Season 4 of “Dragon Prince” is likely to have most of the characters from the previous three seasons. Callum the main character of the show, Rayla, the 15-year old assassin, Ezran the offspring of King Harrow, Lord Harrow, Sovereign Sarai, and few more.

Is there a trailer for season 4 of “Dragon Prince”?

 No, there is no official trailer for season 4 yet as of now.

Stay tuned for more updates on “Dragon Prince.”

