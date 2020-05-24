- Advertisement -

The Season two of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is all set for its release. We saw that the first part had got a lot of love from the fans, so they are waiting for something fresh in the second part. The only difference this time is that the show is taken from a novel by Koyoharu Gotoge with the same name. The best news for the fans worldwide is that its English dub will release on October 20, 2019. Keep reading to know more.

When will Demon Slayer 2 hit the screens?

As per reports, Season 2 will be on-air on October 16, 2020. The release dates are shifting for a very long period. If we look at the fan’s response, the makers are getting it since the start. Also, for the fans, the makers sold a special DVD of the season.

It will be way too optimistic to think that the film and season will be available this year. The situation in the world is bad due to this ongoing pandemic. We can see that every release is affected because of this. Another important information from the sources is, the makers of this show are under debt. So, until they pay the money, the release will be affected.

Who will be the cast members of the season?

As per reports, the lead roles will be-

Yosuke Hashibira,Tanjiro Kamado, Kanao Tsuyari, Nezuko Kamado, Genya Shinazugawa, Zenitsu Agatsuma.

For now, these people will be cast for the show. Apart from them, a few new faces may also come in, but we have no information regarding that.

What will be the plotline for Demon Slayer 2?

The storyline of the movie is all about a small boy named Tanjiro Kamado. In this film, we see, he spends his life like any other middle-class family. But, he belongs to a low-income family, so he sells charcoals for a living. Unfortunately, one day everything goes bad. His family is in the hands of demons. Every member of his family is murdered except his sister. Even though she is alive, she is viable as a demon. In the end, he is seen protesting to save his sister from the demons.

