Home TV Series When will ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba season: 2’ return to hit...
TV Series

When will ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba season: 2’ return to hit the screens? Keep reading to know more!

By- Aparna.S Raj
- Advertisement -

The Season two of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is all set for its release. We saw that the first part had got a lot of love from the fans, so they are waiting for something fresh in the second part. The only difference this time is that the show is taken from a novel by Koyoharu Gotoge with the same name. The best news for the fans worldwide is that its English dub will release on October 20, 2019. Keep reading to know more.

When will Demon Slayer 2 hit the screens?

As per reports, Season 2 will be on-air on October 16, 2020. The release dates are shifting for a very long period. If we look at the fan’s response, the makers are getting it since the start. Also, for the fans, the makers sold a special DVD of the season.

It will be way too optimistic to think that the film and season will be available this year. The situation in the world is bad due to this ongoing pandemic. We can see that every release is affected because of this. Another important information from the sources is, the makers of this show are under debt. So, until they pay the money, the release will be affected.

Who will be the cast members of the season?

As per reports, the lead roles will be-

Yosuke Hashibira,Tanjiro Kamado, Kanao Tsuyari, Nezuko Kamado, Genya Shinazugawa, Zenitsu Agatsuma.

For now, these people will be cast for the show. Apart from them, a few new faces may also come in, but we have no information regarding that.

What will be the plotline for Demon Slayer 2?

The storyline of the movie is all about a small boy named Tanjiro Kamado. In this film, we see, he spends his life like any other middle-class family. But, he belongs to a low-income family, so he sells charcoals for a living. Unfortunately, one day everything goes bad. His family is in the hands of demons. Every member of his family is murdered except his sister. Even though she is alive, she is viable as a demon. In the end, he is seen protesting to save his sister from the demons.

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.

Also Read:   Dirty Money Season 2: Cast, Release Date And Many Things
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba season 2’ : Here Are All The Details Regarding The Release Date, Cast, Plot And More!!
Aparna.S Raj

Must Read

Spider-man 3: Release Date, Cast, Summary And Plot

Hollywood Sunidhi -
Spider-Man is an amazing American superhero cinema. That is based on the most fantastic character Spider-Man, of the Marvel Comics. Sam Raimi addressed it SPIDER-MAN3 As...
Read more

Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Filming, Music, Plot And All The Recant Update

Netflix Sunidhi -
Star Trek: Discovery is an American web television series created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman. That was Launched in 2017, and it is...
Read more

Altered Carbon Season 2: Plot, Summary, Cast And Characters

Netflix Sunidhi -
OVERVIEW: Altered Carbon is an American web television series. This Series is written by Laeta Kalogridis based on a novel of the identical name. The...
Read more

The Grand Tour: Plot And Summary Of Season Five

Amazon Prime Sunidhi -
 overview: Grand Tour, this is a show, organized by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, and Andy Wilman, produced by Amazon basically for the online...
Read more

“A Discovery of Witches” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything a fan must know

TV Series Simran Jaiswal -
After the smashing success of Sky One's "A Discovery of Witches," fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of season 2.
Also Read:   'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2: What We Know So Far and Netflix Release Date
"A Discovery of Witches," a...
Read more

“Black Panther 2”: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Hollywood Simran Jaiswal -
Fans are quite thrilled about the fact that Black Panther 2 is on its way. After all, it is a sequel to the ninth-highest grossing...
Read more

“Dracula” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast, episodes and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Do you believe in the existence of vampires? Are you afraid of them? Do you think garlic or sunlight can drive them away?
Also Read:   Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Plot and More Updates
To clear...
Read more

After LIfe Season 2: Cast, Release Date, And Summary

Netflix Sunidhi -
After Life is a dark British comedy-drama tv series created, produced, and directed by Ricky Gervais, a famous personality, it released on March 8,...
Read more

Sex Education Cast Details and Episode Schedule

Netflix Kavin -
Sex Education British comedy-drama web television series. The series has gained attention from all age groups from various regions of different countries. Its been...
Read more

Elite Cast Details & Episode Schedule

Netflix Kavin -
Elite is a Spanish thriller teen drama web television, which made its debut entry in the international television series portfolio on 5 October 2018....
Read more
© World Top Trend