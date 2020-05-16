- Advertisement -

As per reports, Amazon has officially confirmed that Grand Tour season 4 is totally in the making. So, all the rumours about the cancellation of the show can leave.

It may not be released tomorrow or anytime soon, but keep reading to know all about the show.

When will The Grand Tour season 4 hit the screens?

As per reports, both Season 1 and Season 2 hit the screens by the end of their respective years. But, there was a slight difference with Season 3, it hit the screens by January in 2019.

This information became the reason that we thought that the next season would come around December 2019 and January 2020. Now, it seems like we were not wrong about that in any way.

The first episode of Season 4, Seamen, will be airing on Prime Video on December 13.

Will there be any significant changes in season 4?

It is right. Along with the confirmation of this show having a bright future on Prime Video, came the news that there will be significant format changes for this season.

As per reports, Grand Tour 4 will be a mixture of a series of specials, unlike the way it was done till now, like the “big adventure road trips that fan around the world love.” Among all of then, the first one will be set on the Mekong River in Vietnam and Cambodia. It will not use four-wheeled travel in favour of boats. No one can say, maybe it can even try to make-up to all the south-east Asians. Jeremy Clarkson’s racist joke to Richard Hammond upset them earlier in the Burma adventure. This is something we can hope for, not guarantee.

We also saw that the team recently bid farewell to its studio segment on April 12. Also, we noticed that Jeremy Clarkson got quite emotional about that. “Yeah, I’m an emotional old sausage. I like having a studio audience, but I’m getting old now. So life will be a bit easier just doing the specials”, said Clarkson.

Where can we watch the Grand Tour season 4?

As soon as the new season is out, you can watch all the episodes online on Amazon Prime.

How many episodes will be there for Season 4?

As seen in the previous seasons, we know that there are about 11 and 13 episodes for each one of them. So, it was quite natural that we thought it would be something similar this time too.

But, Andy Wilman, the executive producer of the show, has revealed that we should expect only two episodes every year from now.

It is quite sure that the fans are not happy about this revelation.

Where will The Grand Tour season 4 shot?

As we have already heard about the new format with “big adventure road trips,” we can surely heighten our expectations.

But, after seeing the previous seasons, we can surely get an idea about the locations to some extent. Also, we have seen some of the sites through social media.

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.