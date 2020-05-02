Home TV Series Netflix When is Outer Banks Season 2 Coming On Netflix? Who Will Be...
When is Outer Banks Season 2 Coming On Netflix? Who Will Be In The Cast Of Season 2?

By- Vikash Kumar
Netflix has you covered with the release of Outer Banks if you are craving sunlight, surf, and sand this spring. But now you have all binged 10 episodes; you are probably wondering, are there some strategies for Outer Banks Season 2? We’ve got your back.

The place from the islands of the same name off the shore of North Carolina, Outer Banks follows John B (Chase Stokes), the rebellious leader of a group of working-class kids known as The Pogues. John B becomes obsessed with finding him following his dad disappears at sea. If that search that is just icing on the cake leads him, and also to locate a treasure. Here is what you want to know about the future of the newest play of Netflix.

When is season 2 of Outer Banks out?

Fans are hoping by Spring 2021 for some new episodes, although an official launch date for the second season hasn’t yet been declared.

Some of the cast members had talked of filming for a possible second time; however, due to the coronavirus outbreak, production was placed.

This means fans of this series may have to wait until 2022 for a new series to come out, as communities across the globe recover from the effect of the lockdown.

Pate told Entertainment Weekly: “We have long-arced it out pretty far. I am just hoping that we get a chance to tell those tales.

“We feel as though we just played with the opening round of that story.”

Who will be in the cast of season 2 of Outer Banks?

The cast members have brought hundreds of fans that were new since the new series aired.

The series follows a group of friends who call themselves the Pogues, and they work together to attempt to find hidden treasure connected to the disappearance of the daddy of John B.

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are very likely to go back to the show as John B and Sarah Cameron, while fan-favourites such as Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) are also set to star in a brand new series.

The last member of the team, Kiara (Madison Bailey), must return as we last saw her mourning the disappearance of John B and JJ with the rest of her friends and family.

Charles Esten, who plays Sarah’s dad Ward in the show, has a lot to answer as he had been responsible for the death of Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter), so he’s also very likely to return.

How did Season 1 of ‘Outer Banks’ end? Spoilers

While the compelling characters may have initially drawn you into Outer Banks, you’re likely dying to get another season if you have seen how the first you came to an end. In the episode, aka”The Phantom,” it was revealed that John B’s daddy had been killed because of his hunt for the treasure from the Royal Merchant shipwreck.

After Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter) has killed, her death is pinned on John B, and he spends much of the conclusion of the finale attempting to outrun the police.

John B and one of his love interests, Sarah (Madelyn Cline), who is a Kook, escape on a ship together as they are hiding from the police. It’s also important to mention that Sarah’s brother, Rafe (Drew Starkey), is the person who shot and killed the sheriff.

After a storm comes in, it appears as if their boat has capsized, but it revealed that both had been rescued.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

When is Outer Banks Season 2 Coming On Netflix? Who Will Be In The Cast Of Season 2?

