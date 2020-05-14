Home TV Series Netflix When is Netflix's ' 13 Reasons Why' Season 4 hitting the screen?...
When is Netflix’s ‘ 13 Reasons Why’ Season 4 hitting the screen? Here’s all you need to know!

By- Aparna.S Raj
Netflix finally announces that one of the most controversial series, 13 Reasons Why is up for renewal for fourth and the final season.

As far as we know, Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why has always been performing well since its debut. As each season passed by, the series earned loyal fans who are eagerly waiting for every new season for the next storyline.

13 Reasons Why Season 4 Cast

On the other hand, there are a lot of controversies that have been going on around the show regarding its previous seasons. 13 Reasons Why has gained a lot of negative views for showing graphic suicide. This can be of the reasons why the show is ending with this last season.

Why are 13 Reasons Why renewed for a season 4?

13 Reasons Why is an American adolescent drama which is based on Jay Asher’s novel, which was later adapted to a webs series by Netflix.

As per information, Netflix recently gave out an announcement that 13 Reasons Why will be returning for season four on this platform. It said, ‘Netflix has ordered the production to renew the series for the fourth season.’

Also, this announcement came with a pinch of salt, that this will be the last season of this series. Also, Kate Walsh, who plays Hannah Baker’s mother, thinks that ending the show is the right decision. She said,’ I believe it is essential creatively that the show should end when it needs to be. For shows like 13 REASONS WHY, OR FLEABAG, this is a great example’.

What is the plot, and who will be Cast of the show?

We do not have much information about the plot of the upcoming season, but Netflix has indeed confirmed that it will include the cast’s High School graduation. This is because, for ending the show, they wanted the form to look a little older.

13 Reasons Behind Season 4

As far as the Cast members are concerned, the following starts are expected to be there for the next season: Miles Heizer as Alex Standall; Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker; Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen; Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis; Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla; and Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley.

Also, there was a hint that Timothy Granaderos, who plays Monty, may again return for this season, but most probably in the flashbacks. The actor said that’ There’s always more opportunity for more story, but at this moment, Who Knows ?’

As of now, we have no confirmation that if there is anycast addition. But, we sure hope there would be some new additions to the team for Season 4.

When will 13 Reasons Why release and Has the Trailer been out?

All we know is that Season 4 will have 13 most thrilling episodes like the other seasons. Now, due to the sudden outbreak of the pandemic, the release date of the series may have been pushed, but it was supposed to come by the mid-year earlier.

 

13 Reasons

For now, no trailer or teaser has been released for the show. Also, the production team has not given out any information regarding either of them at this moment. However, we can expect their arrival a few weeks before the premiere of the series.
Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.

Aparna.S Raj

