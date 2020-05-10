When is Lucifer season 5 released on Netflix? How can I watch the previous series of Lucifer?

- Advertisement -

Lucifer is a mystery thriller television show which premiered on Fox. Tom Kapinos produces the show. The show is loosely based upon the DC character composed by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg.

The show has lasted for four seasons in production, together with the fourth season-ending in May 2019. Fans are getting to be even more excited about the fifth season.

The first 3 seasons aired on Fox, and because of not that good ratings, Fox chose to cancel Lucifer. Eventually, on its streaming website, Netflix revived the series and broadcast its fourth season.

Netflix has announced that the series will return for its final season.

Lucifer Season 5 Plot

Viewers saw during season four that Lucifer attempted to recover his throne. And that he killed the demons, while he understood they would come back.

But we cannot be sure if he would stay sweet.

Chloe was also left in season four by Lucifer. However, there are reports that she’ll be back next season. The remaining part of the plot details is yet to be shown.

When is Lucifer season 5 released on Netflix?

At present, there’s still no confirmed release date to its finale season. Nevertheless, we’re forecasting the first eight episodes of Lucifer season 5 will be published sometime in 2020.

This may change, however, particularly with the present coronavirus pandemic sweeping over the entertainment industry. TVLine reported that production for Lucifer period five’d come to a halt to stop the spread of this virus.

We are not sure how this will impact the possible renewal or the release date for a show but will keep you updated.

How can I watch the previous series of Lucifer?

Season four of Lucifer is now streaming on Netflix.

The previous 3 seasons will, according to series star Tom Ellis, move over to Netflix finally — but for now, Lucifer seasons one to three are available to see on Amazon Prime Video.

What is Lucifer about?

Lucifer is a fantasy comedy-drama revolving around the devil.

The series focuses on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), a fallen angel who is fed up with his demanding role as the King of Hell, therefore decides to be a consultant using the LAPD instead, naturally.

Lucifer has superhuman strength and invulnerability, as well as the capability to make people tell their desires to him.

The devil character is based on one created by Neil Gaiman for The Sandman comic-book collection.