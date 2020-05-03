When is Lucifer season 5 on Netflix? Returning cast, plot and All Latest News

- Advertisement -

Lucifer was revived by Netflix after a massive fan campaign on social media, using its fourth period coming to an emotional end — but that is not the end of the narrative for Tom Ellis’s personality… oh not almost!

The excellent news for lovers of the show is that we’re expecting a fifth season of Lucifer and it is likely it might return using its creative team intact — for the sixth season.

- Advertisement -

It was reported in February 2020 which Netflix was considering options for a possible season, TV Line says that co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have shut new deals with the streamer.

Is there going to be a season 5 of Lucifer?

Yes! Netflix HAS renewed the show for the fifth time, Netflix may even last the series to get a season.

“We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our conditions,” stated showrunners Henderson and Modrovich. “Above all, we would like to thank the fans for their unbelievable passion and support. The best is yet to come!!”

Lucifer Season 5 went to include 10 episodes, but six more were declared meaning buffs will have 16 hours to enjoy.

The season will be split in two, as Ellis previously confirmed: “Netflix is going to fall eight episodes, and then there is going to be a little break, and then they’re going to drop the following eight episodes.”

Season 5’s tenth episode will be a”bloody” musical. Yes, that’s correct, the devil himself will probably be breaking into song and dance — but there will be a reason for this. Talking about the episode, titled’ Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam’ to EW, showrunner Ildy Modrovich said:

“We wanted to get a real grounded story reason why they’re dancing and singing, rather than just,’Oh, that will be the one where everyone sings and dancing’. It has been a game of Tetris [planning the episode], but it is super fun. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be just this type of bucket list thing for me.”

When is Lucifer season 5 released on Netflix?

At present, there is still no confirmed release date to the finale season; however we’re predicting the first eight episodes of Lucifer season 5 will probably be released sometime in 2020.

This may change, however, particularly with the current coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the entertainment market. TVLine reported that production for Lucifer season 5’d come to a stop in an attempt to block the spread of the virus.

We are not certain how this can affect the release date or the potential renewal but will also keep you updated.

Lucifer season 5: Cast

Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, The Lord of Hell; Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker; Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel; D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, an angel and Lucifer’s oldest brother; Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen or Maze for brief; Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez, and Rachel Harris as Dr Linda Martin. On January 6, 2020, it had been disclosed that Dennis Haysbert would be joining the cast to play God.

Lucifer season 5: Plot

The series is about Lucifer Morningstar, an angel who was cast out of Heaven to the betrayal that is due. Being the Devil bores him, and thus, he abandons his throne. He came to Los Angeles and started running his nightclub called’.’ He also becomes involved with Chloe Decker with a murder case as a consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Season four ended with Lucifer goodbye to Chloe as he returns to his home. Eve departs to find herself. Contrary to the first time, today Lucifer will not have the ability to return to the Earth with no replacement and to which he probably would opt for his other siblings. It’s expected that in season five, either Chloe will join Lucifer in Hell, or else they can get together on Earth.

Season 5 has been split into two parts with eight episodes each. The first half was going to launch at the end of the season in the other half and May 2020. But on account of the pandemic, the episode’s shooting has not been completed, which sets the series at a stop.