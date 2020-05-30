- Advertisement -

Love is Blind is a dating TV reality show. Kinetic Content and Chris Coelen produce the show. It was initially released on Netflix in February 2020, and now, it is renewed for a second and third season already.

When will Love is Blind come-up with its second season?

According to the sources, the production work of most of the shows has been shelved due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. As of now, the shoot for the upcoming season has also been put on hold.

And, we also know for a fact that the show got over with its first season just a few months ago, so it will not be a surprise for the fans if the show does not release anytime soon. The fans will have to wait till mid of 2021 for the next season of Love is Blind.

Who will be the cast members for this Season?

Since Love is Blind is a television reality show, it will have fresh set contestants in every Season. There is a good chance that some of the old contestants can return for some special tasks for some episodes.

As per reports, this time the show will begin it’s casting in Chicago. Also, we will see that Vanessa and Nick Lachey, will be coming back as the hosts to lead the contestants through their journey of love.

What is the plot for Love Blind?

Love is Blind is a TV reality show, which shows the journey of thirty women and men to find true love. The show begins with the contestants taking separate ‘pods’ without seeing each other for 10 days. After that, the men can make up a decision and propose any woman they would like to marry.

Following that, the couples come face to face and get engaged. Then, these contestants will head to Mexico to spend some time together and also to meet the rest of the contestants.

The critical phase is the next. In this, they have to meet the family of their respective partners and try to explore their lifestyle. Then, after exploring that, they can move to their wedding day. On the wedding day, each couple has to make a decision at the altar. The decision will be – either get married or split up.

As per reports, the format of the show is pretty much the same for all the seasons, but the contestants will keep on changing with every season.

