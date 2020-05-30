Home TV Series Netflix When is Love is Blind: Season 2 hitting the screens? Here's all...
TV SeriesNetflix

When is Love is Blind: Season 2 hitting the screens? Here’s all you need to know!

By- Aparna.S Raj
- Advertisement -

Love is Blind is a dating TV reality show. Kinetic Content and Chris Coelen produce the show. It was initially released on Netflix in February 2020, and now, it is renewed for a second and third season already.

Keep reading to know all about the upcoming season.

When will Love is Blind come-up with its second season?

According to the sources, the production work of most of the shows has been shelved due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. As of now, the shoot for the upcoming season has also been put on hold.

And, we also know for a fact that the show got over with its first season just a few months ago, so it will not be a surprise for the fans if the show does not release anytime soon. The fans will have to wait till mid of 2021 for the next season of Love is Blind.

love is blind

Who will be the cast members for this Season?

Since Love is Blind is a television reality show, it will have fresh set contestants in every Season. There is a good chance that some of the old contestants can return for some special tasks for some episodes.

As per reports, this time the show will begin it’s casting in Chicago. Also, we will see that Vanessa and Nick Lachey, will be coming back as the hosts to lead the contestants through their journey of love.

What is the plot for Love Blind?

Love is Blind is a TV reality show, which shows the journey of thirty women and men to find true love. The show begins with the contestants taking separate ‘pods’ without seeing each other for 10 days. After that, the men can make up a decision and propose any woman they would like to marry.

Following that, the couples come face to face and get engaged. Then, these contestants will head to Mexico to spend some time together and also to meet the rest of the contestants.

Love is Blind Season 2

The critical phase is the next. In this, they have to meet the family of their respective partners and try to explore their lifestyle. Then, after exploring that, they can move to their wedding day. On the wedding day, each couple has to make a decision at the altar. The decision will be – either get married or split up.

Also Read:   The 100 Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Episodes and Plot Details
Also Read:   Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release date: When series 6 out?

As per reports, the format of the show is pretty much the same for all the seasons, but the contestants will keep on changing with every season.

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.

- Advertisement -
Aparna.S Raj

Must Read

Spider Man 3: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
Spider-Man is one of many Marvel characters who is loved by all but hated by none. All the spider man movies have always been...
Read more

Fast and furious 9- new release date, latest news

Celebrities Aryan Singh -
Fast and Furious movie series (also known as the fast saga) has always been successful in engaging the audience with its action-filled stunts. F9...
Read more

Vida Season 3 Release Date, Cast & All Update

TV Series Kavin -
Vida is an American drama television series. The series made its debut entry into the entertainment industry on May 6, 2018. It has complete...
Read more

Taboo Season 2, release date, star cast and more

TV Series Shubh Bohra -
Taboo is a BBC television drama series created by Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, and his father Chips Hardy and Scott Free London produce it...
Read more

The Right Stuff Cast Details & All Update

Hollywood Kavin -
The Right Stuff is an American drama television miniseries. On July 25, 2017, it was announced that National Geographic was partnering with Appian Way...
Read more

Unorthodox Cast Details & Episode Schedule

Netflix Kavin -
The entertainment industry in the last ten years has produced many big-budget films and television series. Many new technologies and computer science development have...
Read more

Community Season 7 : Is It Renewed?

Entertainment Kavin -
Community is an American sitcom television series. The first season of the series made its initial debut entry into the entertainment industry on September...
Read more

When is Love is Blind: Season 2 hitting the screens? Here’s all you need to know!

Netflix Aparna.S Raj -
Love is Blind is a dating TV reality show. Kinetic Content and Chris Coelen produce the show. It was initially released on Netflix in...
Read more

The Capture Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All Update

TV Series Kavin -
The Capture is a British mystery crime-drama series. The first season of the series made its initial debut entry towards the television series on...
Read more

Lucifer Season 5 News & Casting Announcements, Check Here

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
On September 23rd, 2019 one of the earliest supporting cast members had been announced. Matthew Bohrer has starred in supporting roles on Amazon's Goliath,...
Read more
© World Top Trend