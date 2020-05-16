Home TV Series When is ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba season: 2’ returning to hit...
TV Series

When is ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba season: 2’ returning to hit the screens? Here’s all you need to know!

By- Aparna.S Raj
The Demon Slayer 2 is gearing up for its release, so are the fans. While the first part has got immense love from the fans, they are waiting for something new with the second part.

Now, the difference this time is that, this time, the show is an adaptation from a novel by Koyoharu Gotoge with the same name. A good news for the fans worldwide is that its English dub is going to release on October 20, 2019. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming season.

Demon Slayer

When will Demon Slayer 2 hit the screens?

As per reports, Demon Slayer 2 will be officially broadcasting on October 16, 2020. The release dates are shifting for quite some time now.  As far as the fan’s response is concerned, the makers are getting it in good quality since the beginning of this year. Also, for them, the makers even sold out special DVD’s about the season.

Unfortunately, it will be way too optimistic to think that the film and season will be available this year by any chance. The situations in the world we live in is evident due to this ongoing pandemic. We can see that every movie and series release is put on hold because of this, so this one is also one among them. Also, another important thing that we got to know from our sources is that the makers of this show are under debt. So, until they pay that off, we can think that it will affect the release.

Who will be the cast members of the season?

According to the sources, the lead roles will be portrayed by-

Yosuke Hashibira, Kanao Tsuyari, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma,  Tanjiro Kamado,  Genya Shinazugawa.

Demon Slayer

As of now, these people will be the cast of the show. Apart from that, a list of new faces may also come in, but we have no further information regarding that at present.

What will be the plotline for Demon Slayer 2?

The story of the movie revolves around a small boy named Tanjiro Kamado. In this film, he is seen spending his life like any other middle-class family. But, the unfortunate fact is that he belongs to a low-income family, so he sells charcoals for a living. Unfortunately, one day everything goes wrong.

Demon Slayer

His family is now in the hands of demons. Every member of his family is killed except his sister, and the worst part is she is alive as a demon. The boy goes in and out in search of his family. Finally, he is seen protesting to save his sister from the monsters.

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.

Aparna.S Raj

When is 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba season: 2' returning to hit the screens? Here's all you need to know!

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Amazing Details
