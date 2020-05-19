Home TV Series Netflix When Does Stranger Things Season 4 Come Out? Who Will Be Coming...
When Does Stranger Things Season 4 Come Out? Who Will Be Coming Back?

By- Vikash Kumar
Welcome back to Hawkins, Indiana. Stranger Things season 3 was full of crazy minutes, and now fans are wondering what is next for your children after everything that went down at Starcourt Mall. The finale brought some significant changes for everybody, and things will be the same after the series returns for one more season. So what is next for our favorite Dungeons and Dragons players as they continue to attempt and survive in their little town? Here is everything you want to learn concerning Stranger Things season 4.

When does season 4 come out?

Stranger Things began manufacturing back in February, but as a result of recent coronavirus pandemic, they have had to stop filming for now being. While no date has been published yet, David Harbour showed on Instagram that it” was supposed to come out early next year, I believe, though I don’t have jurisdiction on this,” according to Screen Rant. Also, he stated that Season 4’s launch would be pushed back due to the manufacturing pause. As an official launch date hasn’t been announced yet, at least fans will not understand how much longer they’ll have to wait.

Meanwhile, you could always test your knowledge using a Stranger Things quiz or load up on Stranger Things merch while you anxiously await the season 4 statement.

When will season 4 start filming?

According to Bloody Disgusting, production Weekly reported that the show’s fourth season would start filming in October 2019. An exclusive teaser was released in February 2020, revealing the Hopper was formally back, so manufacturing started before that.

Who will be coming back?

This one is tough because there were a lot of goodbyes at the season’s end. With Will, Jonathan, Joyce, and El moving from Hawkins, we are not sure how this party will stay together when a brand new Demogorgon comes into town. Chances are we won’t watch Darce Montgomery back this year after Billy died at the end of season 3. However, there is always some chance of flashbacks or any other unique scenes. Additionally, there’s the massive question of where Hopper might be or whether he is dead or alive. Luckily, Netflix already confirmed that he is alive and well at an exclusive clip that was posted on Valentine’s Day.

What is going to happen in season 4?

Be sure since there was an extra mid-credits scene that sets up another season, that you’ve watched the season 3 finale. We see that the Russians are up to no good despite Starcourt Mall now gone. Unfortunately, one of their prisoners is taken to be eaten by the new Demogorgon they’ve created. Additionally, they mention that they have an American prisoner locked up, which has since been shown to be Hopper.

This suggests that the fight for Hawkins still is not over and that the team will likely return to acquire their mad experiments out of town and the Russians permanently.

