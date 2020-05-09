When Demon Slayer Season 2 Is Going To Release? When Can We Expect Demon Slayer Season 2?

- Advertisement -

Demon Slayer, produced by Studio Ufotable, was a massive success among lovers. The show got an excellent answer with 8.8/10 on IMDb. It is based on a manga series by Koyoharu Gotooge. We saw that the first season premiere till September 28, 2019, on April 6, 2019.

When Can We Expect Demon Slayer Season 2?

The show may provide the project to a bigger studio since Ufotable might not have the ability to work on Demon Slayer Season two alongside other projects. Being modest, the provider takes only one big project up. We may need to wait longer to find the series, possibly until 2022. But we understand it will be worth the wait.

What Will The Demon Slayer Movie Be About?

Ufotable formally confirmed the movie’ Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.’ It was created after the ending of the first season and broadcasting of Demon Slayer Episode 26. The teaser trailer proved lately.

The film is going to be an adaptation of Demon Slayer: Infinite Train. The movie will be about the demon train, as we could see from the name. It will be a continuation of this season, in which the Infinite Train board.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Date

After the launch, it was hugely popular, and the first season premiered in April 2019 and received many accolades. It is no surprise that the anime got revived for another season.

We can expect the time to arrive by 2022, although there have been no official announcements concerning the launch date. A movie sequel Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train, anticipated and was verified to be from the end of 2020.