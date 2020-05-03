Home TV Series Netflix What’s The Status On Lucifer Season 6? Check Here
What’s The Status On Lucifer Season 6? Check Here

By- Vikash Kumar
The giant also revealed that it could be the final season when Netflix announced the top-rated series Lucifer is renewed for its year, and also the series’ story will conclude with this.

Additionally, showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson thanked the fans and said that we are currently completing the series with the fifth season on our terms. Fans got emotional to say goodbye.

But now some resources demonstrated that Warner Bros. Video is in talks with Netflix to revive the series for the sixth time. Fans get excited by hearing this news, and they got happy that the show isn’t likely to finish. But till today, there is no statement created by Warner Bros. Television and Netflix.

Is The News Of Lucifer Season 6 Rumor Or Real?

The news of the renewal of Netflix series Lucifer can be a rumor because when resources revealed concerning season 6, it has been a very long time. Nobody is come up to speak on this series’ renewal. Also, there is reportedly a dispute ongoing between Warner Bros. Video and the leading lead celebrity Tom Ellis over the sixth time.

Ellis denies reprising his role as Lucifer from the season. So without the lead star, a new season cannot happen. We must wait for the statement.

Some Details Regarding Lucifer

Lucifer is a Netflix first series that is inspired by the DC Comics character of the name.

The show centered on Lucifer Morningstar played with Tom Ellis, the Devil, who escaped from Hell and came in Los Angeles, in which he handled his nightclub and later became an instructor to the LAPD.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

