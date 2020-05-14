What is God of war five all about? Here’s all you need to know! 

- Advertisement -

Even two years after it’s release, God of War remains to be one of the most incredible experiences of the PS4 generation. It was released on April 20, 2018. After such a long time, it may have happened that this series may have gone out of trend. But, we still know that the Sony series has made a name for itself with the launching of PS2. It was launched under the same title in 2005.

On the other hand, the God of War programmer Sony Santa Monica pulled it together and made a game for the ages. They also managed to save the series from the hold of ambiguity. They also managed to set it up for more variations for the future generation.

Although still not confirmed as a game, it will most probably fall on the PS5 for the next few years. It also has the potential to gain equal fame as it’s 2018 predecessor. There is a little risk with Sony’s finances, and even standing with them throughout the maturation of GOW 2, as determined by the results, is too risky.

But, as seen, this match at the least gets to fall back on its predecessors. As far as the question is If GOW is a blessing or a curse? The answer is only in the hands of the developers.

God Of War before 2018

For Sony, it was a difficult choice to soft-reboot this series. It was so because they saw that the interest of the public was decreasing from the GOW series even before the match was shown. The last mainline game before 2018 was the GOW Ascension in 2013. The gap between both, the GOW Ascension and 2018’s GOW is the same as to how Sony Santa Monica operated back then and how it does now.

Even though a hazardous project, GOW Ascension was one of the security solutions for Sony. On the other hand, creating a linear hack-and-slash action-adventure game was distant for the course for Sony Santa Monica.

As known, this alternative did not strictly come out as a blow-out success like in 2018. At present, GOW Ascension sits with a Metacritic score of 80, and when we look at 2018’s rating, it was 94. The studio chose to focus on the multiplayer, at first to follow a general trend and then for the show of the moment. All this was meant to strengthen player retention, which was not happening because people felt that the game was somewhat unoriginal.

Even when the studio decided to re-examine the tenets of the series. This took all the efforts to know what exactly made the game work? Then once they got to know about that, they were using these ideas to expand and to construct a simple, yet, story-based game.

What exactly does this mean for GOW 2?

As of now, Sony and Santa Monica are both working on God of War 2 for the PS5. This time it might end up being equally risky as it was for its predecessor. There are a lot of threats after the 2018’s God of War ended.

One of them was, Kratos was an angry young man all the time, and also he did not have any other motives apart from never-ending vengeance. There was a lot of threat while giving improvisations to the character, but it did wonders immediately.

Another more significant risk was to change the settings from mythological Greece to legendary Norse Realm. This was a considerable risk, but it was one of the biggest reasons that 2018’s GOW feels so new. Although GOW two on PS5 is most likely to occur in the same realm, Santa Monica can construct upon these dangers, which will end up paying off.

This can then see significant success, also for PS5. As of now, the series needs to focus on the continuing development of Kratos and Atreus. They can focus on its figures, its killer gameplay, and environments that are spread.

Also, the God of War 2 on PS5 can be more careful than 2018’s God of War. As of now, we know if it continues to construct on those tenets, it can maybe continue to see the success of the series in the future. But, until any official details come, fans need to settle for PS5 and God of War 2 being rumors.

Stay safe and keep reading for more updates.