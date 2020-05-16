Westworld Season 4 : Cast, Release Date And All Other Updates!!!!

- Advertisement -

With the events of season three just just behind us, Westworld fans can already look forward to a long future since there is plenty more of the narrative to tell.

Here’s what we know about season four of Westworld.

A date has not been confirmed yet, however, the return of this show certainly has. On April 22, while new episodes of season three were airing, Sky TV tweeted that the fantastic news.

While no date has been specified, considering the series proved in 2016, followed by season 2 in 2018 and year three this season, fans could anticipate a fourth season in 2022 if all goes to plan.

There isn’t yet, but we will allow you to know as soon as there is.

Westworld season four throw: who’s coming back for another series?

Following the appearing deaths of Dolores Abernathy and William, it seems uncertain whether Evan Rachel Wood and Ed Harris will go back to reprise their roles — but most have returned from the dead before in Westworld.

Vincent Cassell played with Engerraund Serac, the major villain in year three who had been dealt with from the finale, so it is unlikely he will return.

Any future Westworld stories would need to include series regular Maeve, played by Thandie Newton, as well as Caleb Nichols, Aaron Paul’s character, that took on major significance when introduced in year three.

Since the post-credits order for year three sees Bernard Lowe, head of Westworld Programming Division, finally wake up, it almost guarantees Jeffrey Wright will be returning to play the character in season four.

Contemplating Charlotte Hale, the character played by Tessa Thompson, took on new importance in year three, it seems fairly probable that Thompson could reprise her role for future seasons.

What’s going to happen from the new episodes?

No official plot details have been revealed yet, but season three abandoned enough loose ends to speculate on a fairly likely future.

There will be a huge shift following the end of the major conflict with Serac, as humanity will supposedly have to take on a new enemy following his demise.

Since the era of calculations is finished, and humans have discovered the occurrence of this AI which has been previously manipulating them, a new world order using a brand-new hierarchy appears on the cards.

As Bernard stated in year three’s final moments, next up is the time for”an answer to what comes after the end of the world”.

There’ll also be the question in year four as to whether Dolores is really dead, beyond the one that exists at the Charlotte Hale-shaped sponsor.