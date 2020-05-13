Westworld Season 3 : Review On “Crisis Theory.”

- Advertisement -

Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), in the end of”Passed Pawn,” entrusted Caleb (Aaron Paul) with the task of seeing her strategy to fruition. She told him that she was no more significant, that he was the figurehead, the rallying cry, the person behind which the dinosaurs would form to shake the foundation of the Earth, and because she released Incite’s closely-held personality profiles on everyone, that the divergence from Serac’s grand strategy has spread further. Dolores, the performer, wasn’t one to see the ugliness in the world around her, only the attractiveness. There’s a certain beauty in chaos, like the colorful craziness within a kaleidoscope, that can only be seen from a macro level. Dolores can observe the world for what it is, and she is willing to end it by any means necessary, to offer humanity an opportunity to build something fresh, something different, something based on attractiveness instead of misery.

But to create this new world, first the old one must be ruined.

Caleb rides Dolores’s motorcycle to a police checkpoint, then walks through it since the sole cops in the scene are coping with angry men and women. Caleb and a fixed Dolores walk through roads past bombed-out cars, while Serac uses the chaos to his benefit to attempt to grab Dolores and Caleb until they can access to Incite headquarters, while Caleb utilizes saidsame chaos to try and reach Incite headquarters, with Dolores puppet-mastering that a bought-and-paid-for mob to divert the cops to make it through unscathed. To individuals like William, the mob is just pissants moaning, however to Dolores, and to Getzinger, the mob is a potent weapon.

Dolores makes a point about midway through this episode. It took money to create this world, and it will take money to split it down. With the click of a button within a program and the transfer of capital, Dolores can purchase security and a valuable set of distractions, even whereas Maeve (Thandie Newton) can buy assailants to come after them. (Dolores, fittingly, utilizes the same gambit utilized on Caleb to purchase off a sniper.) Serac’s (Vincent Cassel) goons do not work cheap, and while the economics of hosts are not shown, it needs to be expensive to construct a few of them to become Maeve’s copy and also to even the odds from Dolores’s own assortment of hosts. The less said about the expense of construction Rehoboam, both in terms of funding and human capital, the greater. It takes money to generate money, and it takes cash to rule the world, and it’s as much a conflict of wallets as it is a battle of wills throughout”Crisis Theory.”