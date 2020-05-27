Westworld Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Main Characters And More Updates

- Advertisement -

OVERVIEW

The third season of the American science fiction dystopian television series Westworld premiered on HBO on March 15, 2020, and ended on May 3, 2020, consisting of eight episodes.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy created the television series, and it is based on the 1973 film, composed and directed by Michael Crichton. The third season stars a whole cast led by Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, newcomer Aaron Paul, and Ed Harris. Vincent Cassel is introduced as the main antagonist.

SEASON THREE IS HERE

The third season originally received positive reviews from critics, though reception became mixed during the second half. Reviews praised the acts, visuals, and change in tone from the first two seasons, but scrutinized the story, dialogue, and pacing, as well as the recognized lack of thematic depth.

The finale kicks off direct where episode 7 split off. As Serac’s man Sebastian finds at the Sonora facility in Mexico, Dolores lies lifeless with her core lifted.

Autonomy has been a theme during the show’s run, and this episode ties it all together.

As we later learn, the fact that Caleb ended his fellow soldiers in the simulated trenches from sexually assaulting the “girls” was not lost on Dolores—because she was one of them. Though he didn’t know then that robots were alert, protecting her kind from trauma is one of the many behaviors the show differentiates Caleb. It’s not crystal clear how and when Dolores’ plan came to be. First, Serac devastates Caleb by telling him what she had in store, and it’s not enough.

Main Characters

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy

Thandie Newton as Maeve Millay

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe

Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols

Ed Harris as William

Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs

Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore

Vincent Cassel as Engerraund Serac

Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather

Tao Okamoto as Hanaryo