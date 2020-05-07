Westworld Season 3 : All Updates That You Want To Know About The Show!!!

- Advertisement -

At the beginning of Westworld, what I enjoyed about the show (outside of the actual storyline) was its diversity. Not only were personalities of every possible color, race, and ethnicity, but so many of them were women. Strong women. You will find strong men also, but it’s rare for a sci-fi show to have a juggernaut of racially diverse women fundamental to advancing every storyline, kicking major ass in sword and kung fu fights and outsmarting the smart men who sought to restrain them.

Dolores contains multitudes and, expecting many deaths, she built several fail safes for herself by recreating herself so that her strategy to assist humanity wouldn’t neglect. Intriguingly, she is a mother — only placing breadcrumbs along the path to help everyone see the best version of these and to guarantee everybody knows how to get back home.

You then have Maeve, portrayed by Thandie Newton, who is initially a madame in a western town – the first Westworld theme park, if you will – and she also wakes up and finds the power she has over the men who come for her brothel. Maeve saves the day at the Season 3 finale while in Incite.

Waking up and becoming conscious is a virus in this sequence. It’s a good idea that spreads. As a person, it’s clear she is a take-no-prisoners type of CEO, as she conducts Delos’ plank and is ruthless and adorable and, beautiful. She’s so callous, she turns herself and loses a battle because she’s reinvented and reborn as a host handled by Dolores. Nevertheless, since the season 3 storylines unfolded, Charlotte/Dolores started to evolve and to feel. She was pissed off that Dolores murdered her son and son’s dad in a car explosion. So upon further awakening, Charlotte/Dolores doubles down on that ruthless coat and ruined her manufacturer, and in so doing has programmed Dolores to correct. Now, perhaps this modification was supposed all together but the final result is that the urge to help people eventually create the kind of peace that was current in Westworld before those raping, ravenous men showed up.

She was a favorite of mine for its first two seasons, and that I was eager to see her reunite. Maeve presumably has Hanaryo’s pearl this year, so we can be sure to see her reincarnated again soon.

Even though a man-made Westworld, is it possible that a woman could save it? We will find out when Westworld yields for Season 4. And despite Covid-19, that will be in the following couple of years.