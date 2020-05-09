Home TV Series Westworld Never Fixed Its Villain Problem
TV Series

Westworld Never Fixed Its Villain Problem

By- Naveen Yadav
Which brings us to the more consequential Dolores backup — Charlotte — the story of whose is the most exciting part of this episode. In the post-Incite leak world, Charlotte is preparing for a board meeting where she expects to shoot Delos Incorporated private. Serac nips those plans in the bud by delivering Charlotte a veiled threat and having her ally on the board murdered. A spooked Charlotte calls Dolores, who urges her to move and attempts to pull back.

Serac arrives and puts his plan into motion, taking charge of Delos. He asks for all the asset/host data — except for three components. Further, he speculates that someone in Delos is an order and host screenings for all its employees. Charlotte manages to find a backup of all of the information but is intercepted by Serac who has been tipped off by how much more involved she’s been a parent recently (which would produce the robot Charlotte more humanist than the human Charlotte!). Of course, Charlotte has prepared for the eventuality of being discovered and shoots her way from their Delos boardroom (there’s a nifty sequence where she utilizes her cape-jacket for a murder weapon) before going into the research and development wing beneath.

Here, she disconnects and finds the Connell pearl — and destroys Hector’s pearl, leaving Maeve to see his departure. Which makes Maeve very mad. Charlotte also engages Delos’ riot control robot to throw off her pursuers, making her back to her spouse and son — only to get them blown into smithereens by Serac’s men, in one of the only two moments with genuine emotional heft in this whole episode.

The moment happens in the William narrative. His therapist is in counseling with him when she receives a series of messages from her partner: her leaked Incite profile (which predicts the reduction of her medical license, an opioid addiction, and affairs together with her patients) has encouraged him to take their children and move out. Since William himself has been fitted with an oral augmentation (such as Caleb’s), given that a dose of sedatives and taken back to his chamber, he sees through the clear glass part of her office doorway the top of her desk, her toes walking towards its border, then dangling limply in mid.

William, under the effect of the augmentation, enters a”group therapy” session with various versions of himself: as a youngster, since the young man who first visited the park and fell in love with Dolores, as the vertical and successful entrepreneur, as the Man in Black. James Delos functions as the moderator/counselor. From the end of the”session”, William has”murdered” all his other-selves and proclaims: “I finally understand my objective.” It’s to be the good guy.

Huh. Bernard and Stubbs find William at this juncture everyone has left at. Elsewhere, Maeve’s body has been completed, and her self has a form.

If we did not possess the thrilling order this incident — full of requiring one leap too many and oddly cut transitions between the three storylines of Charlotte — could have been a bit of a washout. The day, as things stand, Charlotte saves. Will she have her vengeance?

Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

