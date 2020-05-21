- Advertisement -

Wearing a mask is the best thing you can do in order to avoid the coronavirus while shopping.

Avoiding grocery shops during peak hours is advisable.

Although the coronavirus is still ravaging many parts of the nation, the pandemic has seemingly begun to subside — ever so slightly — in some important U.S. cities.

For instance, for the first time in many weeks, Detroit reported they went a full day with no single coronavirus-related passing over the weekend.

Meanwhile, many countries have either reopened or intend to start in the forthcoming weeks.

This usually means that we’ll see a lot more people venturing out in public as states loosen up stay-at-home directives along with other security measures initially enacted to maintain the coronavirus contained.

It’s essential, however, to stay vigilant and safety-minded even as nations begin to reopen.

There is a real risk that we will notice a spike in coronavirus cases during the next few weeks.

All that said, one of the very crowded and, therefore, risky places one can go to is a grocery store.

And since food is a must, staying safe while shopping for food is remarkably important.

What's interesting is that there are several misconceptions people tend to have about the coronavirus.

As an example, there’s no need to really go overboard when cleaning your food after bringing it home.

Just washing it submerged is adequate

No, you don’t need to sanitize your food when you get home, and trying to do so could be dangerous.

Compounds and additives are not labeled for use on meals.

This means we do not know whether they are safe or even effective when directly applied to meals.

What’s more, a number of these practices might create food security hazards. By way of example, if you filled a sink with water and submerged your veggies in it, pathogenic microorganisms on your pan — state, trapped in the drain from the uncooked chicken you cut the night before — may contaminate your own produce.

Another misconception involves the use of gloves. While wearing gloves might look like a smart move, DiCaprio explains that they might help spread the virus. Indeed, the CDC simply recommends wearing gloves when cleaning or taking care of someone who is sick.

Everything you touch in the supermarket store shelves is a lot less of a concern than who occupies on you and other surfaces you could contact inside a shop.

It is important to remember that the virus spreads most easily via droplets from the atmosphere.

In other words, wearing a mask is the main thing that you can do to protect yourself in the coronavirus. The CDC notes:

CDC recommends wearing fabric face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are hard to keep.

Many grocery stores will not even let people in if they’re not sporting a face covering. Some grocery stores also have instituted one-way aisles to reduce crowding.

As a last tip, you should plan your grocery shopping at a time when the shop won’t be as busy, and social distancing guidelines could be easily adhere to.