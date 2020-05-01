Want To Buy An iPad : Lenovo Chromebook Duet Is Exactly What You Need

- Advertisement -

Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet is almost ready to hit shelves, and anyone thinking of buying an iPad anytime soon should take note. This 2-in-1 laptop includes a detachable keyboard and runs Google’s lightweight ChromeOS functioning system, and you’ll be able to get your own in just a week or two. Best Buy has established its shop page for its Chromebook Duet, which reveals a starting price of $300. That is already cheaper than an original iPad, and that is before adding on the $159 Smart Keyboard cover.

ChromeUnboxed also proclaims that pre-orders are scheduled to ship on May 11, even though the article notes that there’s a chance that it will instead arrive on May 6, when the brand new PC officially launches. The 10.1-inch Duet can behave like a Beats tablet computer, or as a little laptop if you attach the keyboard (complete with the trackpad). The grey fabric covering the back of this Duet acts as the kickstand as well as protection for the pill section; another built-in advantage Apple would make you cover. It’ll run the whole Microsoft Office package, which is perfect for those looking for a work-focused device.

Additionally, it’s access to the Google Play shop for access to more apps to complete its 128GB hard disk (you can also receive a 64GB variant for $279). Lenovo says that the Duet has 10 hours of battery life, fitting the longevity of our beloved Chromebook, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434. The Duet ought to be well portable thanks to its 920g (2.02 lbs) total weight and thin 7.35mm (0.28 inches) screen depth. The screen is rated at 400 nits at its maximum brightness, so you must not have any trouble working with the Duet in bright spaces. And for if you have to take images or host a video phone, you have a 2MP front camera and a 7MP rear camera.

The processor running the show is a MediaTek Helio P60T. This is not a particularly secure processor, and there is not an option for an Intel or AMD CPU to boost your power. But since this is a Chromebook, low calculate power with an appropriately low cost is par for the program. At a hands-on inspection written by our sister site Notebook Mag through CES 2020, the Duet was nominated because of its detachable design, brightness, and reasonable cost. However, the keyboard and touchpad are small and cramped, even in the event, there are right quality keys which are pleasant to type on.

Also, the lack of a more powerful chip was a concern for writer Rami Tabari. The Chromebook Duet is supposed to launch in May, with a retail price of $279. That is a whole lot cheaper than an iPad with equivalent accessories.